On April 7, 2022, Love Stories TV revealed the top wedding films and filmmakers of the year after judging over 5,000 films submitted by 800 filmmakers from around the world.
This year's winners include an elopement on a glacier in Iceland, a Madonna-inspired surprise flash mob that became a viral sensation, a bride whose mother passed away just 15 days before the wedding, another bride battling cancer, a couple separated in different countries during the pandemic, an epic multi-day celebration in Southern California and many more emotional, heartwarming and inspiring stories.
Love Stories TV will award over $10,000 in cash prizes to the winning creators. As the only global awards program focused exclusively on the art of wedding filmmaking, the Love Stories TV Wedding Film Awards (WFAs) celebrate some of the most innovative and highly respected wedding videographers in the world.
Rachel Jo Silver, Founder and CEO of Love Stories TV, commented, "As we enter the 2022 Wedding Boom, the biggest wedding season in 40+ years, we are honored to recognize the exemplary work of filmmakers across the world and celebrate the return to in-person celebrations. At a moment where the need for wedding inspiration is at an all-time high, we're proud to give these incredible creators a platform to share their art and build their brands."
In nine of the twelve categories, the winners were selected by a panel of judges, made up of elite wedding filmmakers like Matt Johnson, Yossuana Aguilar and Henry Saint-Jean, as well as wedding industry VIPs like Madeline Gardner of Morilee, Jennette Kruszka of Kleinfeld and Jove Meyer of Jove Meyer Events.
This year's prestigious Filmmaker of the Year and Film of the Year were chosen by popular vote among the Love Stories TV filmmaker community, while the People's Choice award was chosen by Love Stories TV's broader audience of soonlyweds and wedding professionals. Thousands of votes were cast—the highest participation to date.
- Film of the Year: Macy & Blake by Blnk Films
- Filmmaker of the Year: Films by Stanton
- Love Story of the Year: Eliza & Greg by OneWeddings Films
- Best Social Edit: Ellen & Nathan by The Youngs Photo & Film
- Best International Film: Tim & Theresa by Maru Films
- Best Intimate Wedding: Shelby & Cody by Films by Stanton
- Best New Filmmaker: Masterson Media
- Best Fashion: Neha & Amit by Balerina Films
- Best LBGTQ+ Wedding: Heather & Kelly by The Drakes
- Best Music: Adriaan & Brittany by Bastion Wedding Films
- Best Moment: Katie & Kendall by Cinematic Touch
- People's Choice: Isaac & Allison by Wild Oak Films
Winners were announced during a live virtual award ceremony on April 7, 2022. Learn more about the awards and view the winning films at: lovestoriestv.com/wedding-film-awards
About Love Stories TV
Love Stories TV is a global media brand which provides entertainment and wedding inspiration through uplifting, high quality, and emotional video content. As the only video platform in a $300 billion industry, Love Stories TV reaches 80M+ monthly viewers through their website and social channels. On lovestoriestv.com, couples can watch 25,000+ real wedding videos, plus research and contact 50,000+ wedding professionals from all over the world to find wedding ideas, pros and products. Founded in 2016, Love Stories TV serves soonlyweds and wedding businesses across the globe. Love Stories TV has the industry's largest YouTube and TikTok channels, only Snap Discover and streaming TV channels, as well as deeply engaged audiences on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and more.
