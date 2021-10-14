PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenCV, a world leader in computer vision and artificial intelligence, with support from competition sponsors Microsoft Azure and Intel are proud to announce the winners in the world's largest spatial AI competition, OpenCV AI Competition 2021. In total over $400,000 in prizes are being awarded.
A sequel to last summer's OpenCV Spatial AI Competition, which was widely covered in the press (Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch, Engadget, Forbes, and Washington Post among others) this competition was built around OpenCV AI Kit with Depth (OAK-D) an edge computing device which is capable of spatial AI functions such as running state-of-the-art neural networks and depth perception in real time.
The competition started in January, with a strong focus on AI for social good, and the goal of spreading the power of artificial intelligence by putting OAK-D devices into the hands of creative developers around the world free of charge.
253 teams participated in the 3-month build process that was Phase 2. Of these, 120 teams submitted proposals which were subsequently judged by a panel of experts, divided across 6 global regions. 18 regional winners were chosen, with 3 winning Grand Prize honors. A Popular Prize was also awarded to the top teams in each region as voted on by the public. Winning projects showed use cases such as medical assistance devices, autonomous navigation systems, agriculture monitoring & automation, animal health care, industrial & manufacturing safety.
Highlights of the competition include the $20,000 Grand Prize winner Team Cortic Tigers with their educational AI robot Charlie, which includes a drag-and-drop programming interface so easy to learn it's being used to teach school children about robotics and AI. The 2nd Place winners, Team Caleta, created NeoCam- a real-time telemonitoring system for Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) which is already being tested in a real hospital environment. Team Cerebros took 3rd place, with their next-generation smart wheelchair that provides fully autonomous movement with AI identification of items, people, obstacles, and pathways.
Over 1,200 developers participated in the 3-month phase 2 of the competition, with a strong sense of community and collaboration through forums, chat, and social media. Teams shared frequent updates on social media using the #OAK2021 hashtag (LinkedIn, Twitter), creating hundreds of video and photo artifacts of this pivotal moment in the history of Spatial AI.
Dr. Satya Mallick, CEO of OpenCV said: "OpenCV AI Competition is a global competition for solving regional problems with the help of a device capable of human-like perception. People with diverse backgrounds and skills chose an astonishing variety of problems to solve. The teams worked really hard over the last few months to develop solutions with extraordinary creativity. We thank our sponsors Microsoft Azure and Intel for helping us make this vision of a global competition a reality."
Each winning team was given OpenCV AI Kit with Depth (OAK-D) with an Intel Myriad X VPU module - a powerful camera created by Luxonis capable of running neural networks and performing depth perception in real time. Competitors were also provided free credits on Azure, and free access to the Intel DevCloud for the Edge platform by the competition sponsors.
A complete list of winners including both regional and Grand Prize are available on the competition website at opencv.org.
On the heels of this successful endeavor OpenCV has announced a new Kickstarter campaign ending October 16th. The campaign contains an update the popular OAK devices used in the competition, to deliver the power of this technology and the huge open source capabilities developed in the competition into the hands of as many people as possible.
