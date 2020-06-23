WASHINGTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Foundation and ARTECHOUSE, a leader in technology driven art innovation, have joined forces for the United Nations (UN) 75th anniversary and are inviting you to Voice Our Future through an unprecedented, extended reality experience premiering on June 26th for UN Charter Day on the ARTECHOUSE app. It is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. This project is supported by the UN Foundation's long-time partner, Verizon.
The Voice Our Future app consists of three extended-reality experiences – it augments the user's environment while guiding them to consider some of the most critical challenges of our time, including human rights, gender equality and climate action. Framed in the broad context of then, now and next, the app is envisioned as a series of interactive missions that empowers users to share their vision for the future with the UN.
"At ARTECHOUSE, we use technology to create artistic expressions that not only help people think about the world we are in now, but also consider what it can become," shared Sandro Kereselidze, founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE. "We are on a mission to build a sustainable, healthier and more compassionate world with creative skills that we have and couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with the UN Foundation on this anniversary project."
Inspired by the UN75's Shaping Our Future Together initiative, and the urgency of building back better through the Sustainable Development Goals agreed to in 2015 by all member countries of the UN, the project invites audiences to reflect on the past, find their "voice" and be part of a larger dialogue the UN is facilitating for a refreshed vision of the future.
"At Verizon, we believe in the power of mobility, broadband and cloud technology to inspire innovation and action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. We're proud to support the UN Foundation and ARTECHOUSE in bringing this vision to life and are committed to doing our part to make the goals a reality," said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon.
The extended reality experience developed, designed and produced by the ARTECHOUSE creative team hopes to inspire individuals to find and use their voice to create global progress through local action:
- THEN: The Lessons We've Learned: Television has been the most impactful invention of the 20th century in terms of dissemination of information and news, and global discourse. The "THEN" portion uses this fact as an anchor to summon a multitude of television sets where one can spend time reflecting on some of the key messages and lessons from the past around topics of peace, progress, solidarity and global partnership. Quotes from leaders like Eleanor Roosevelt, Kofi Annan, Malala Youzafsai and Greta Thunberg are featured in this segment.
- NOW: The Voice Within You: The segment dedicated to the present uses the most defining technologies of today to shift the story toward the user. Internet and mobile technologies, AI and facial recognition are all highlighted as the camera is now turned to the user, and his/her/their face will become a palette for a narrative art activation that will help the user find their voice.
- NEXT: Voice The Future We All Want: Utilizing natural language processing (NLP) the user can experience how one's voice can make an impact by adding his/her/their own message to help grow "the future we want". As the user is invited to plant the seeds of the future with their own voice, a forest grows, creating a message-generated ecosystem imagined in seventeen colors to correspond to the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals.
"As the UN marks its 75th anniversary amid rising global turbulence, we need fresh ideas and perspectives to solve our collective challenges and ensure a more equitable future," said Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation. "I am delighted that our collaboration with ARTECHOUSE, supported by Verizon, is giving us an imaginative way to experience the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals and the power of collective action through art and technology as we celebrate this landmark occasion."
Users can further the reach of their voices by completing the UN75 survey, helping to inform the UN's thinking and priorities. Reflections from both the app and the survey will contribute to a truly global picture of a world where we all thrive.
Sandro Kereselidze, concludes, "Digital innovation is a powerful tool for sparking discovery and amplifying dialogue, something that matters more in 2020 than ever before. We hope we can all use this campaign to pause for a moment and reflect in what we really want for our collective future."
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
@ARTECHOUSE @unfoundation #VoiceOurFuture /// Promotional Images: Here /// Video: Here
About the UN Foundation:
The UN Foundation brings together ideas, people, and resources to help the United Nations drive global progress and tackle urgent problems. Our hallmark is to collaborate for lasting change and innovate to address humanity's greatest challenges. Learn more at www.unfoundation.org
About ARTECHOUSE:
ARTECHOUSE connects progressive ideas, artists and audiences to stimulate innovation and creativity. We believe in the power of art, science and technology to change the world for the better and are on a mission to empower the creation of new, experiential and exploratory art forms that make an impact. What started out as the nation's first digital art space, is now a home, online and off, for technology driven art innovation. From physical, immersive art spaces in Washington D.C., New York and Miami to our extended reality (XR) mobile app ARTECHOUSE connects progressive ideas, artists and audiences and stimulates interest in the limitless possibilities of technology, science and creativity.
artechouse.com \\ @artechouse \\ #artechouse
About Verizon:
Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
