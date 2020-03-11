WOBURN, Mass., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Institute (VI) and The Global Pharmaceutical and Medical Meetings Summit are hosting a one-hour webinar on Tuesday, March 17, at 2PM EDT titled, "Using Technology and Data to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission Risk and Anxiety in the Conference, Hospitality, and Related Industries." The webinar is designed for leaders in the conference, education, hospitality, entertainment, sports and technology industries, and facility managers, and government officials. The webinar will cover emergency preparedness and methods of risk mitigation. Attendees will discover effective techniques to reduce disease transmission, as well as how to clearly communicate the reasons for those steps to their audience.
Webinar topics include:
- What "business as usual" means for events and meeting management professionals
- Common sense tips to minimize exposure
- "Safe Harbor" steps that can be applied to upcoming meetings
- The growing importance of data and technology in measuring compliance and what works
- The latest options for virtual meetings
Webinar participants will hear from leading experts on epidemics, including Columbia University epidemiologist W. Ian Lipkin. Dr. Lipkin is the Director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity. He assisted the World Health Organization (WHO) and the People's Republic of China during the 2003 SARS outbreak, advised Saudi Arabia in successfully containing the MERS outbreak there, and has been working with China on containing the current COVID-19 outbreak. After travelling there recently, he underwent self-quarantine. Also participating will be Al Lewis, co-founder of Validation Institute, leading employee health educator, and author of Why Nobody Believes the Numbers.
This webinar will describe mitigation standards for meetings. Speakers will present data-driven and novel best practices to iterate to what employee health educator Al Lewis calls "the middle ground between panic and negligence."
In addition to greeters with hand sanitizers, taking attendees' temperatures, and screening for prior travel (none of which are close to 100% effective), best practices covered will include creative techniques to keep people from shaking hands, spacing of chairs, and communicating general awareness, using attendee-education quizzes such as this one, prepared by Quizzify (and reviewed by doctors at Harvard Medical School), that will be made available gratis to webinar attendees for use with their colleagues.
Important case studies of best and worst practices are rapidly emerging. As industry professionals, we must learn from the ever-changing environment and our peers on the best practices and preparedness to combat COVID-19. To date, one meeting has led to a significant number of cases. The details of containment practices are not yet fully known but are being researched and we welcome additional case studies and speakers.
