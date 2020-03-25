NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this time of global uncertainty, the Edison Awards is proud to showcase GAME-CHANGING INNOVATIONS that are shaping our rapidly evolving world and building new industries.
The talented innovation teams in the Applied Technology, Energy & Sustainability, Industrial Design, and Living, Working & Learning Environments categories are changing the world with their incredible vision, their commitment to innovation, and the introduction of new products and services that will make consumers' lives safer, healthier and more sustainable.
The complete list of winners is showcased at www.edisonawards.com.
An Edison Award recognition is one of the highest accolades a company can receive for the successful launch of a "game-changing" new product or service. The incredible 2020 Edison Awards Winners come from many nations including Australia, Canada, Philippines, Israel, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Dubai, and the United States.
"The 2020 Edison Award honorees serve as global beacons of how positive innovation is changing the world. It's critical for the 2020 honorees to work collaboratively to solve the challenges ahead," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.
About the Edison Awards: The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements changed the world and garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents and made him an innovation genius around the world. The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards, complete program and a list of winners, visit www.edisonawards.com
