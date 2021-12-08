WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is eager to announce that the 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit and Expo will take place in San Francisco, California.
This year's event will span over the course of three days, December 15,16, and 17th at the Moscone Center. Paybotic is excited to exhibit at the event where attendees will have a chance to network with Brian O'Connor, Michael "Tree" Cecere, and Bryan Marquina at Booth 512.
This event brings together the most influential figures and organizations in the cannabis industry, combining education, exhibitors, and experiences. This year's event is set to showcase over 125 speakers, 80 educational sessions, and hundreds of exhibitors.
Three of the biggest leaders and activists in the cannabis industry are set to be keynote speakers, including Marvin Washington, Rachael Rapinoe, and Troy Datcher.
Attendees will be invited to interact with other cannabis businesses and enjoy a uniquely immersive experience. Dozens of exhibitors will welcome participants to touch, see, and smell their cannabis products. These brands will offer a variety of products directly on the showroom floor, including flower, pre-roll, edibles, oils, and more.
The Cannabis Summit and Expo host numerous organizations that are dedicated to providing the products and services businesses in the cannabis industry need for success.
These Aspects Include:
- Business Solutions
- Data Insights
- Cultivation
- Extraction
- Distribution
- Investment
- Legal
- Medical
- Retail
- More
Paybotic's team is thrilled to demonstrate their financial solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes and sectors, including cultivators, transporters, and retailers.
These services provide organizations with smart and secure banking services and other financial technology solutions.
Paybotic's Extensive Service List Includes:
- Debit Card Processing
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Cannabis and Hemp Business Insurance
- Gift Card Programs
- E-Check/ACH
About Paybotic
Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for cannabis-related businesses and high-risk businesses in the United States. The company specializes in helping cannabis-related businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulations.
As innovators in the FinTech space, solutions such as Paybotic's Debit Processing have been obvious solutions for Paybotic to implement across the cannabis industry. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.
Cannabis business owners or decision-makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic's full suite of industry payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent.
Media Contact
Natella Nabieva, Paybotic, 866-999-4736, natella.nabieva@exults.com
SOURCE Paybotic