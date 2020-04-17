KUNGÄLV, Sweden, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB today published the Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2019 on www.nwg.se.

The printed version of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report can be ordered by phone +46 (0)31-712 89 00 or by email info@nwg.se.

Gothenburg, Sweden, 17 April 2020

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO 

Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 31-712 89 01
E-mail: torsten.jansson@nwg.se

CFO 

Lars Jönsson
Phone: +46 31-712 89 12
E-mail: lars.jonsson@nwg.se

This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 8:30 a.m. CET on 17 April 2020.

If you want to sign up for, or unregister from, future messages from New Wave Group, please send an email to info@nwg.se.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/new-wave-group/r/annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2019-new-wave-group-ab,c3090080

The following files are available for download:

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.