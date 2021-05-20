WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROSHRED® Security (PROSHRED®) will be celebrating the eighth anniversary for their annual nationwide "Shred Cancer" event on June 5, 2021 in partnership with the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR). Community members are invited to bring their personal information to be securely shred while raising funds for cancer research.
The event will be held throughout the country at different PROSHRED® locations. Event times will vary by location. To view event locations and timings, visit http://www.proshred.com/shred-events/
Individuals may bring boxes of documents or multi-media to one of PROSHRED®'s on-site shredding trucks to safely and securely dispose of unwanted personal information. The event is free to attend and a suggested donation of $5 per box will go directly towards funding AICR's cancer research and education programs. Several locations will host additional events and raffles.
"Cancer is an indiscriminate disease. Directly or indirectly, it touches everyone. The team at AICR wants to live in a world where no one develops a preventable cancer. We are committed to funding cutting-edge scientific research from around the world on cancer prevention and survival through diet, weight and physical activity," said Jennifer Mercer, AICR's Senior Vice President of Development. "AICR's partnership with Jeffrey and the entire Proshred community has been crucial in giving millions of Americans the practical tools and information they need to prevent and survive cancer."
Jeffrey Hasham, Chief Executive Officer of PROSHRED®, commented, "We are thrilled that this year we are able to hold the Shred Cancer events in June. Last year due to the pandemic, this event was postponed to October and while we were able to raise more needed funds for our partners at AICR; June is National Cancer Awareness Month, and this is the best time to bring your paper to the Shred Cancer event locations. This event is the best from a win-win-win view, we secure your information right on the spot, we recycle the paper we shred, and all the donations go directly to AICR. So join us in June 2021, "Together, we can Shred Cancer."
Started in 2014 on National Cancer Survivors' Day, PROSHRED® has contributed over $200,000 to cancer research. This year AICR and PROSHRED® have set a goal to raise $55,000.
About PROSHRED® Security
Proshred shreds and recycles confidential information and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is the pioneer of the mobile document destruction and is both ISO 9001 and NAID AAA certified.
It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the 'system of choice' and provider of shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Today, PROSHRED® services over 40 U.S. markets in the United States and has a total of 36 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit, http://www.proshred.com.
About AICR
Our vision: We want to live in a world where no one develops a preventable cancer.
Our mission: The American Institute for Cancer Research champions the latest and most authoritative scientific research from around the world on cancer prevention and survival through diet, weight and physical activity, so that we can help people make informed lifestyle choices to reduce their cancer risk.
We have contributed over $110 million for innovative research conducted at universities, hospitals and research centers across the Americas. Find evidence-based tools and information for lowering cancer risk, including AICR's Cancer Prevention Recommendations, at http://www.aicr.org.
