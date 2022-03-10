MIAMI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top agent Lisa Dority today announced the launch of PropertySmart Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively works with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The alliance will ensure that PropertySmart Real Estate, a firm dedicated to the idea that a person's home is too important to leave to an algorithm, is powered by the industry's most advanced technology.
PropertySmart Real Estate is led by Dority, who has lived in Miami for over three decades. She has more than 15 years of experience in the industry and a previous career in public relations and communications, so she brings decades of real estate marketing, communications, and event planning experience to each transaction. After winning numerous awards at RE/MAX, Dority received the Lifetime Achievement Award from RE/MAX International in 2021. Her real estate certifications include Seller Representative Specialist, Pricing Strategy Advisor, and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Million Dollar Guild. She is also an invited member of the Master Brokers Forum of South Florida.
"For years, my team has developed creative, personalized services that our clients love," Dority said. "There are so many models that buyers and sellers have to choose from when they decide to buy or sell a home. I want PropertySmart to cut through that noise and make the experience easy, successful, and stress-free."
PropertySmart embodies Dority's commitment to delivering unrivaled service to South Florida buyers and sellers in an atmosphere of mutual respect and partnership. Serving a range of clients throughout Miami-Dade County, the company has specialized experience in representing sellers and buyers, luxury home marketing, and pricing strategy advisement.
When asked about PropertySmart's partnership with Side, Dority said: "I have been evaluating the monumental changes brought about by the national internet-based disruptors. They want to 'guide' clients without ever having a single conversation with them about their dreams and aspirations. This may be expeditious, but I believe it will ultimately undermine the historical role homeownership has played in creating wealth for homeowners. A home is too important to entrust to an algorithm! Side enables us to give our clients the efficiency of an iBrokerage combined with the expertise that only experienced agents can offer."
Partnering with Side will ensure PropertySmart Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting PropertySmart Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, PropertySmart Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
About PropertySmart Real Estate
The agents at PropertySmart Real Estate have a long list of successes in the wildly competitive Miami market, and nearly all of their business comes from repeat clients and referrals. Beyond being each client's strongest advocate and most trusted real estate advisor, the team is committed to delivering concierge service, along with the peace of mind and joy that comes from a job well done. For market smart, people smart, tech smart service, visit http://www.propertysmartre.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side