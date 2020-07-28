PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Highlights
- Ansys is reshaping how engineering students learn physics principles with free, online Ansys Innovation Courses, a new addition to the Ansys Academic Program
- Ansys Innovation Courses extend beyond physics theory and reinforce concepts with high-fidelity Ansys simulations and real-world case studies
Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is reshaping how engineering students learn physics principles through the launch of free, online Ansys Innovation Courses, a new addition to the Ansys Academic Program. Accelerating the future of engineering education, the on-demand program integrates real-world simulation case studies within physics theory short courses to teach complicated physics concepts and phenomena.
As universities worldwide shuttered to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many physics-based curriculums pivoted from classroom-based instruction to online learning. Only by coupling online courses with the power of simulation can students visualize and reinforce complicated physics concepts. From undergraduates beginning their engineering journey to professionals mastering new skills, Ansys Innovation Courses lower the barrier to quickly learning physics with simulation-based lessons that span many physics principles.
Ansys Innovation Courses extend beyond physics theory and reinforce concepts with high-fidelity Ansys simulations and real-world case studies. Available to anyone but developed for students and early-career engineers, Ansys Innovation Courses' comprehensive educational experience features online lecture videos led by Ansys experts, handouts, homework, tutorials and quizzes. The program also includes several courses from Ansys' academic partners, such as Cornell University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC).
"Ansys Innovation Courses provide students with a unique online learning environment that no textbook can match. I'm proud to help contribute to this important initiative through the development of electromagnetics instruction materials," said Kathryn Leigh Smith, assistant professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, UNCC. "Supplementation of lecture material with animations and demonstrations that leverage cutting-edge Ansys simulations enables students to fully grasp these fundamental principles, and their application to solving today's engineering challenges."
"In these uncertain times, remote learning has become the new normal. Ansys Innovation Courses empower students to supplement their traditional education, take control of their own learning and rapidly absorb physics concepts," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys and executive sponsor of the Ansys Academic Program. "Merging the two worlds of physics theory instruction with simulation delivers a dynamic new way for students to learn — both at the grassroots undergraduate level and for engineers seeking to refresh their skillsets."
About Ansys
If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.
