ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antech Diagnostics has received the most recent Envi® Best Practice Award, demonstrating outstanding capabilities using the Envi supply chain solution to advance processes across their nationwide enterprise of veterinary reference labs. The Envi team continually identifies and shares best practices from among healthcare provider organizations – from human care to veterinary – to educate the community on supply chain automation, continuously recognizing organizations demonstrating supply chain excellence.
As the nation's largest diagnostic reference laboratory, Antech is made up of more than 70 state-of-the-art reference laboratories, processing 90,000 samples daily, and employing 150 board-certified veterinary specialists. Antech Diagnostics' commitment to veterinarians and their teams is driven by a deep affection for animals and a desire to see them live longer, healthier lives. Building upon extensive scientific inquiry and data analysis, Antech has developed new platforms to address the health conditions of veterinary patients through prediction and diagnostics.
This Envi Best Practices Award recognizes the cross-functional team at Antech, as they have demonstrated outstanding cross-functional capabilities, advancing both the supply chain and finance requirements of a diverse network of veterinary laboratories, leveraging Envi technology to drive on-contract purchasing, automate processes and gain enterprise visibility.
Cross-functional Team Advances Enterprise-wide Visibility and Automation
"We've been using Envi technology to ensure we have a strong repository of transactional history – Envi provides great records of everything we've purchased and where supplies are ultimately received and consumed," said Shawn Liberty, Director of Purchasing, Antech Diagnostics. "Envi helps build more predictive modeling; we've set up standing orders that create forecasting that our internal teams – and our vendors – can use to understand demand."
"The past year was challenging, as the pandemic drove organizations to be responsive and tactical, not strategic," added Liberty. "Our automated system allows us to be predictive and proactive. This is the time for healthcare organizations to strengthen processes and systems, and the better we can define new ways of operating, the quicker and more efficient we can be."
The accounting team has aligned closely with supply chain, in order to achieve more end-to-end efficiencies. "There's a high degree of focus on automation – we're using technology to improve everything we do," said Richard Acevedo, Director of Accounting. "We can create orders, receive supplies, get invoices and activate 3-way price matching in Envi, then connect with other systems to advance even more electronic processing."
"There's so much we can keep doing to advance and improve," added Acevedo. "We want our team members to think strategically and embrace change. By understanding the big picture, team members in all roles make an important contribution to success.
"The phase we're entering now is all about better data," Acevedo concluded. "The better the data within Envi, the better our reporting, the better for our finance team. Reporting is crucial. By understanding spend, we build greater understanding and efficiencies for better pricing. With this focus on spend, it's important we have the tools that help us access information quickly and accurately."
Summary of Best Practices
- Data mining project with Envi and GPO teams to examine spend, identify areas of improvement
- Working with Envi and GPO teams to identify and connect available contracts
- Driving cost reductions by ensuring on-contract pricing for frequently purchased supplies
- Empowering team members, creating pathways to improve staff's strategic perspective – by understanding the big picture, each team member acts with greater purpose and efficiency
"I'm continually inspired seeing Envi customers advance the way they do business, leveraging technology to implement new best practices throughout their organization," said Steve Britt, Senior Vice President, Envi. "Antech has been experiencing significant growth. Their cross-functional team saw the need to be less manual, more automated and centralized in their processes, and as a result, they've built greater efficiencies. Now, as they focus on improving and managing data, they'll increase enterprise visibility and support their strategic goals. I'm so pleased to congratulate the Antech supply chain and finance teams as they continue building their model of supply chain excellence."
