FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Antech, part of Mars Veterinary Health, announced that Lonnie Shoff, an accomplished leader across both human diagnostics and animal health industries, will join as President of its Diagnostics and Sound operations. Under Ms. Shoff's leadership, Antech will accelerate its development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic tests, predictive diagnostic tools, imaging technologies and education and support services.
"I am excited to lead the next chapter of Antech's 30-year history," said Lonnie Shoff, President of Antech. "By applying innovative discoveries, data-driven insights and advanced imaging technologies, Antech will continue finding new ways to provide veterinarians with tools to advance the standards of care in pet health. I'm inspired by and proud to be part of such a purpose-driven company focused on creating A Better World for Pets."
Throughout her 30-year career, Ms. Shoff has helped define new standards of human and animal healthcare through strategic positions with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Henry Schein and Roche Diagnostics, most recently serving as President of the Clinical Diagnostics Division at Thermo Fisher Scientific. In this role, Ms. Shoff led five business units that serviced a broad, diverse mix of diagnostic customers. Prior to this role, she was CEO of the Global Animal Health and Strategic Partnership Group at Henry Schein. Finally, Ms. Shoff ended a 21-year tenure at Roche Diagnostics as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Molecular Diagnostics and Applied Science. Ms. Shoff will assume her duties at Antech on April 15, 2020, reporting directly to Alejandro Bernal, President for Mars Veterinary Health International and Diagnostics.
Continued Ms. Shoff: "More than 14,000 veterinary hospitals depend on Antech's personalized, care-centered medicine to help them deliver exceptional care each day. I believe Antech is uniquely able to provide them with a comprehensive solution that reflects a unique focus on innovation, the intelligence gained from data and the talent and dedication of its associates."
About Antech
At the heart of Antech is our love for pets. We combine innovative technologies backed by scientific rigor with data-driven insights and consultative moments to help veterinarians and their teams improve the health and well-being of the pets we love. Our commitment to customers spans more than 30 years and celebrates their dedication to setting new standards in pet care quality, which we support through innovative diagnostic, imaging, education and support services. Today, Antech is driving the future of pet health as part of Mars Veterinary Health, a family-owned company focused on veterinary care. Visit us at http://www.antechdiagnostics.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.