BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of proven higher education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Anthology in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help institutions and organizations achieve increased success.
"Anthology's ability to enable digital transformation for institutions globally is greatly enhanced by our Microsoft partnership and their business applications," said Anthology Chairman and CEO Jim Milton. "We are proud to be selected for the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award and recognized for our modern approach to providing a fully connected data experience where customers can use best-of-breed and full suite solutions to make more informed decisions that drive efficiencies and improve student success."
2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2022 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.
This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.
"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Anthology for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."
Anthology is dedicated to supplying higher education solutions that help institutions achieve an advantage through enterprise-wide, cloud technology and the reduction of data silos. The Anthology portfolio spans the entire learner and alumni experience—from applying to matriculation; from learning in the classroom to engaging in activities; to alumni and advancement—helping drive efficiencies and improve student success. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Anthology maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to their customers.
About Anthology
Anthology exists to help higher education advance and thrive using modern cloud technology and services that keep the learner at the forefront. Drawing on a fully connected data experience, Anthology solutions create operational efficiencies, provide intelligence for staff and administrators, and empower institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success.
The full suite covers admission and enrollment management; student success and retention; institutional and learning effectiveness; alumni and advancement; and enterprise applications and infrastructure, offering solutions to the challenges facing campuses today. Working with more than 2,100 colleges and institutions in over 30 countries, Anthology is constantly discovering new ways to revolutionize higher education. Learn more about our mission at http://www.anthology.com.
Media Contact
Eve Lerner, Young & Associates for Anthology, 303-410-7162, evel@yapr.com
SOURCE Anthology