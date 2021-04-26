BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of proven higher education solutions that solve complex challenges associated with the entire learner lifecycle, announced today the renaming of its solutions into a suite of products and services that align with Anthology's vision. The suite will enable higher education leaders to create more connected campuses for student and institutional success. Delivering on its mission to revolutionize higher education, Anthology's award-winning suite of solutions enable institutions to connect disparate data streams across campus – illuminating a set of multidimensional degree, skills, learning and career pathways that help guide students with personalized educational opportunities and support institutions' continuous improvement.
"As many institutions look to shift from a traditionally functional approach into a learner-centric operating model, it's critical they establish a comprehensive learner record and pathways for each student's journey to help ensure retention and completion," said J.D. White, Chief Product Officer, Anthology. "We've aligned Anthology's suite of products and services to help higher ed leaders streamline and automate the process of identifying new ways to create deeper student engagement while leveraging powerful analytics to accelerate institutional goals."
Anthology's solutions are designed to harness the collective power of world-class technologies, like Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Power BI. The following are Anthology's vision-aligned solutions, which comprehensively support digital and operational transformation and are designed with a student-centric higher education approach in mind.
Enterprise Applications
- Anthology Student: Student Information System
- Anthology Reach: Higher Education CRM Solution
- Anthology Finance & HCM: Financial Management and Human Capital Management Solution
- Anthology Payroll: Payroll System
- Anthology International: Student Information System (for institutions outside the United States)
Admissions & Enrollment Management
- Anthology Apply: Recruitment and Enrollment Management Solution
- Anthology Student Verification: Financial Aid Verification Solution
Institutional & Learning Effectiveness
- Anthology Academic Economics: Institutional Effectiveness Solution
- Anthology Accreditation: Accreditation Management Solution
- Anthology Planning: Academic Assessment Planning and Reporting Solution
- Anthology Program Review: Academic Program Review Solution
- Anthology Portfolio: ePorfolio Platform
- Anthology Baseline: Assessment Analysis Solution
- Anthology Course Evaluations: Course Evaluation Software
- Anthology Insight: Analytics and Reporting Solution
- Anthology Milestone: Digital Badging and Credentialing Software
- Anthology Outcomes: Outcomes Assessment Software
Student Success, Engagement & Retention
- Anthology Engage: Student Engagement Platform
- Anthology Succeed: Student success and retention planning solution
- Anthology Beacon: Student Success Solution
- Anthology Digital Assistant: Next-Generation Chatbot
- Anthology Occupation Insight: Workforce Analytics Solution
Alumni & Advancement
- Anthology Encompass: Alumni and Constituent Engagement and Fundraising Solution
- Anthology Raise: Advancement CRM Solution
Anthology's full suite of solutions are designed to harness the collective power of world-class technologies and decades of higher education expertise. Using the cloud-based, mobile-enabled suite, institutions have 24/7 access to their accounts and information. Faculty and staff teams are able to use enterprise-wide data to power reports and analytics for informed decision making from anywhere.
About Anthology
We exist to help higher education advance and thrive. Through a connected data experience that offers a holistic view, creates efficiencies, and provides intelligence, Anthology inspires constituents to reach their full potential using technology insights in admission and enrollment management; student success and retention; institutional and learning effectiveness; alumni and advancement; and enterprise applications and infrastructure. Anthology partners with more than 2,100 colleges and institutions in over 30 countries to address the needs of all constituents in higher education. Visit us at http://www.anthology.com.
