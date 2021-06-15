BOCA RATON, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of proven higher education solutions that solve complex challenges associated with the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that the Tambellini Group identified Anthology as one of the leading student systems vendors for its Anthology Student solution in the recently published 2021 Student Systems US Higher Education Market Share, Trends, and Leaders Report.
"While 2020 brought many challenges with COVID-19, research proves that institutions are now, more than ever, focused on moving core administrative systems to the cloud, improving the user experience of their constituents and increasing engagement," said Vicki Tambellini, President and CEO of The Tambellini Group. "Anthology continued to demonstrate stability and increase growth maintaining its private, for-profit client base and increasing its market share in the private, not-for-profit and public sectors."
For the seventh consecutive year, Anthology has led in total student selections when counting all sectors, including private, for-profit institutions according to the research reported in the 2021 Student Systems U.S. Higher Education Market Share, Trends, and Leaders Report. Higher education institutions of various sizes, sectors and accreditations have selected Anthology Student for its data centricity, analytics, modern cloud platform, security and student-focused solutions, all built on Microsoft technology.
"Anthology is honored to be recognized by the Tambellini Group's research for continuing to develop and enhance the leading higher education student information system. We are proud of our growing Anthology community and the innovation that our team and partners are constantly pursing," said Anthology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Milton.
In the past 18 months, Anthology has successfully implemented 72 student information system, constituent resource management, and enterprise resource planning solutions, including 20 associated with Anthology Student.
Anthology Student is a cloud-based student information system that enables institutions to manage the entire academic lifecycle of a student from admission to graduation, including financial aid, student accounts, career services, and analytics.
About Anthology
We exist to help higher education advance and thrive. Through a connected data experience that offers a holistic view, creates efficiencies, and provides intelligence, Anthology inspires constituents to reach their full potential using technology insights in admission and enrollment management; student success and retention; institutional and learning effectiveness; alumni and advancement; and enterprise applications and infrastructure. Anthology partners with more than 2,100 colleges and institutions in over 30 countries to address the needs of all constituents in higher education. Visit us at http://www.anthology.com.
