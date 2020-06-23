CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr, Inc., the leader in cloud native machine learning-based data mastering, today announced the appointment of Anthony Deighton as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Deighton, who most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Celonis, spent 13+ years as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Products at Qlik, building the company and product from a small Swedish startup to a global leading analytics platform. At Tamr, he will lead the product and solutions strategy to extend Tamr's innovation agenda in machine learning, cloud services, and analytic applications.
"Anthony's experience in building and scaling innovative data and analytics driven software businesses and his inspirational vision for Tamr will be critical to our customers realizing the potential of clean mastered data in their business. Tamr's product and solution investments are key as we innovate to solve the hard problem of bringing together the best data to enable critical business decisions," said Andy Palmer, CEO and cofounder of Tamr. "Our customers are increasingly turning to Tamr to recognize their most compelling data opportunities, and will benefit directly from Anthony's exciting innovation agenda."
With a proven background of directing business and product teams and delivering market-leading analytics solutions, Deighton will steer Tamr's product strategy. As the CMO at Celonis and SVP of Products at Qlik, he has spent the last 15 years developing prominent data and enterprise analytic platform solutions. This includes leading the effort to build Qlik Sense Cloud, the next generation version of Qlik in the cloud, as well as a history of partnering with customers and partners alike to spur customer-driven product innovation. Deighton's experience in building and leading marketing, product management and technology teams will advance the creation of innovative solutions that help enterprises in understanding and tapping into their data.
"Data unification is essential for enterprises to maximize the information value they're getting from their data, leading to better business decisions from smarter analytic and operational insights," said Deighton. "Tamr represents a massive opportunity to become the leading data management solution that enables enterprises to effectively use data in a way that impacts the bottom line through making better decisions with perfect data. I'm excited to join this highly dedicated and world-class team and accelerate Tamr's leadership role in the market."
Deighton will be based at Tamr's headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in math and economics from Northwestern University.
About Tamr, Inc.
Tamr is the leading cloud native machine learning based data mastering company that accelerates data-driven business outcomes for large organizations. Industry leaders like Toyota, Societe Generale, and Staples trust Tamr to manage their enterprise data as an asset. Tamr's unique approach of using human-guided machine learning algorithms to accelerate data mastering projects lets the world's largest organizations enhance their data operations, rapidly activate latent data, and increase the velocity of business outcomes through data-driven insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.