"For the first time, Microtrace is helping companies with front-end, brand loyalty, actionable market intelligence. For years, our technologies have been used to prevent counterfeiting and prove authenticity. We have built on our existing capabilities to create solutions that can provide brands with valuable, point-of-consumption, consumer behavior intelligence. That information can then be used to create targeted marketing programs to influence and monitor buyer behavior. We are excited to help companies enhance their smart-device consumable systems. There is a beautiful blend of brand protection and market intelligence we can offer to this space," said Brian Brogger, President, Microtrace LLC.
The Microtrace technology is cost effective on both unit and device levels making it ideal for low-cost, high-volume FMCG consumer applications. The behavior visibility brands are provided allows for targeted marketing and awareness of market share changes of genuine and competing products. Brands are able to use their smart-device to predict when consumable products are running low, enabling them to offer convenient refills and/or auto replenishment.
How It Works
To determine whether genuine or unlicensed consumables are being used with the smart-device, authentic consumables are identified using Microtrace's patent-pending two-part key authentication consisting of a taggant signature and/or optical pattern such as a barcode.
By integrating simple, low-cost sensors and Microtrace's proprietary Alerion™ Classification technology within an internet of things (IOT) smart device and unique item level identification, an organization can accurately identify both genuine and competing consumables without a real-time internet connection.
"This patent-pending technology provides companies pinpoint accuracy of consumable use. In addition, Microtrace helps individual organizations take control of the market by gaining insights on market share and consumer behavior," said Brogger.
Microtrace brings together the core competencies needed for the most secure solutions to protect the integrity of products—chemistry and material sciences, application engineering, detectors and analytics. Microtrace is a leader in product authentication and has continuously evolved technologies since 1985.
