NEW YORK, May 25, 2021
The "Anti-Money Laundering Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is set to grow by USD 2.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques employed for market sizing on various markets to help industry leaders improve their business.
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Segmentation by Deployment
Based on the segmentation by deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the on-premises segment in 2020. The on-premises anti-money laundering software deployment offers a high level of security and features such as enterprise-wide monitoring, reporting, and case management streamline analysis and resolution. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Segmentation by Geography
30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the stringent AML regulations that will significantly influence the anti-money laundering software market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for anti-money laundering software in APAC.
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Opportunities
Factors such as the integration of AML software with visualization tools, the increasing demand for know your customer analytics, and the integration of AML and anti-fraud solutions are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the information technology sector. This will create considerable demand for the anti-money laundering software market, thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers
- Increased need for suspicious activity reporting
- Increased need for automated transaction monitoring systems
- Increased need for risk management
Market Challenges
- High cost of implementation
- AML software integration issues
- Data security and privacy issues
Companies Mentioned
- ACI Worldwide Inc.
- AML Partners LLC
- AML360
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- NICE Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- RELX Plc
- SAS Institute Inc.
