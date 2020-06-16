COLUMBIA, Mo., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agents National Title Insurance Company announces the launch of REalSearch, an automated title data search and decision engine. REalSearch utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning combined with sound underwriting guidelines to search both traditional and non-traditional property data sources. The result is an instantaneous, highly accurate, and secure title product that allows title agents to close transactions faster and with less title clearance.
The REalSearch report augments the traditional search and exam process and can be combined with a traditional title production platform to reduce exam time and increase accuracy. In many instances, files are clear to close with no further work by the agent. The logic in the workflow is paired with current Agents National Title Insurance underwriting rules to produce a product that is backed by a national underwriter.
Lenders will be able to use REalSearch to expedite loan underwriting and close transactions faster. In addition, it has analytic capabilities for portfolio retention and is a pliable tool that can be used for multiple facets of the lending process. REalSearch is unique in that it can be utilized early in the lending process, improving process workflow and shortening the origination process.
ANTIC President, David Townsend, is confident that REalSearch will provide a state-of-the-art solution for title agents and lenders. "REalSearch will revolutionize the way title agents operate. It gives them the tools to compete at the highest levels. They will have technology at their fingertips that will create unprecedented efficiencies."
Todd Mendolia, ANTIC COO is excited for the uses for REalSearch. "REalSearch represents ANTIC's commitment to bring the most advanced technology to the market. REalSearch is designed to deliver title products that aren't just fast, they're done right. Whether you are a lender looking to dramatically impact your loan lifecycle or an agent needing to find workflow efficiencies, REalSearch and ANTIC are here to support you."
About Agents National Title Insurance Company
Agents National Title Insurance Company (ANTIC) is a title insurance underwriter first licensed in February 2006, servicing independent title agents throughout the country. Headquartered in Columbia, MO, ANTIC holds licenses in 41 states and has regional offices in Florida, Indiana and Texas. ANTIC supports more than 200 agencies with over 3000 employees. For more information, please visit www.agentstitle.com.
About Incenter LLC
Incenter provides its lender clients operating in the mortgage and specialty finance markets with access to capital, advisory solutions and fulfillment services. As a Blackstone portfolio company with offices in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Missouri, Manila, Philippines and Saint Paul, Minnesota, Incenter employs approximately 300 professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.incenterms.com.