WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anuvia Plant Nutrients has been named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021 by the Financial Times (FT). Of the 500 companies named on the list, Anuvia ranked first among agriculture companies, with a 92.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. The list was compiled by the FT and Statista.
"We are honored to be recognized in the Financial Times' inaugural list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, which demonstrates the positive response we've received from the agricultural industry as we help farmers address the changing landscape," said Amy Yoder, CEO, Anuvia Plant Nutrients. "Our immediate ROI for farmers is driving fast adoption of our technology, accelerating the benefits to the entire food value chain."
Anuvia continues to stand out as one of America's fastest-growing companies in 2021 having previously been recognized by Inc. 5000 in 2020. The company also recently raised $103 million in Series C funding, which will be used to increase production capacity and expand commercialization of its innovative nutrient delivery technology, SymTRXTM.
"Demand for Anuvia's bio-based fertilizer is increasing as agriculture has become the front line of sustainability," said Yoder. "As the global food system wrestles with meeting Scope 3 sustainability goals and reducing carbon footprints, Anuvia presents a solution for meaningful and immediate impact."
Environmental Resources Management (ERM), a leading global environmental consulting firm, verified the environmental impact of Anuvia's biobased SymTRX nutrient technology versus traditional fertilizer on corn, rice, and cotton. The study found that Anuvia reduces greenhouse gases on production by up to 32%, compared to the use of conventional fertilizers. (Environmental Resources Management, 2019)
Based on the ERM study, it is possible to state that for every million acres of crops that use Anuvia's products, the reduction of greenhouse gases is the equivalent of removing up to 30,000 cars from the roads. With 90 million acres of corn in the United States alone, this would conservatively translate to 1.8 million cars removed in perpetuity.
About Anuvia Plant Nutrients
Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries. Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable, and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities, and global agriculture. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture – visit http://www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.
