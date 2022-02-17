NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anvyl, the leading platform for supplier relationship management from order to delivery, announced today it has raised over $15M in an oversubscribed Series B funding round. The investment was led by B Capital, with continued participation from previous investors AlleyCorp, Company Ventures, First Round Capital, and RedPoint Ventures, and was joined by new investors Flexport, Buckley Ventures, and Jeff Raider, Founder, Warby Parker and Harry's. This round of funding brings the company's total funds raised to $31M.
"Lack of predictability and transparency in the global supply chain – and brands' inability to proactively manage related challenges - has led news cycles for the last year and affected virtually every brand and consumer around the world, on a daily basis. Anvyl provides a solution that integrates brands and suppliers' end-to-end operational processes, helping our customers navigate and manage their supply chain with unprecedented clarity and effectiveness," said Rodney Manzo, CEO and Founder at Anvyl. "We are solving the supply chain disruptions that have caused so much frustration and inefficiency. Anvyl has more than doubled its revenues in the last year by enabling scaling brands, suppliers, and ecommerce providers to realize their business goals by improving their ability to deliver goods and services where, when and how they should be, ultimately improving consumers' lives."
Every day, millions of purchase orders involving billions of products are issued to suppliers for goods and services around the world, and, especially over the last two years, have met with increasing difficulties throughout the fulfillment process, with many brands and manufacturers too often blind to delays until it is too late. The resulting business impact has often been devastating. Anvyl's customers understand that an effectively managed supply chain is the competitive advantage of the future and the key to end-customer satisfaction.
Anvyl is a fully managed SaaS-based service, requiring no infrastructure deployment and management, and can be implemented quickly and easily. The solution's access to Production and Logistics Visibility gives brands a snapshot of every product milestone and ETA. New SKU and Order Management technologies offer details down to each part, supplier and itemized cost. Anvyl covers 97% of the ocean movements to bring the supply chain end-to-end, ensuring that products are delivered to customers on time and with the efficiency consumers expect.
"Anvyl's success in capitalizing on the $20+ billion supply chain software industry reflects brands' increasing understanding of how critical it is to have visibility into, predict, and act on positive - and adverse - supply chain events in unprecedented ways. I was excited to work with Anvyl given the lack of software from order to delivery of inbound goods. Anvyl's world class team and product have taken on one of the oldest and largest industries that has not yet adopted technology with an intense focus on providing the most intelligent supply chain software in the world. I look forward to what is next as they continue to grow and expand their footprint." noted Karen Page, General Partner of B Capital.
With this funding round Anvyl is actively hiring to double its team to include software engineers, designers and product managers. Anvyl will continue to scale out its one-of-a-kind machine learning and AI capabilities to help brands see around the corner and prevent issues across their global SC.
About Anvyl
Anvyl is a SaaS-based Supplier Relationship Management Platform which unifies and streamlines supply chain communication and processes, centralizing data, automating processes, and delivering real-time production analytics, from order to delivery. Anvyl's platform delivers transparency across the supply chain, surfaces key production insights for users, and provides predictive analytics to improve operational efficiency.
For more information, please visit http://www.anvyl.com
About B Capital
B Capital Group is a global firm specializing in equity investing in venture and growth-stage companies that have achieved traction with customers. Through our extensive global network and exclusive partnership with The Boston Consulting Group, B Capital helps high growth startups navigate business challenges, raise capital and attract talented leadership at key points of their journeys to scale. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Singapore, B Capital believes innovation can come from anywhere. Our unique multinational presence and deep industry knowledge have enabled us to build a portfolio of startups in Enterprise application software, Infrastructure, Security, AI/ML, Fintech and Insurtech, and HealthcareTech and Bio IT that are transforming large traditional industries across borders and geographies. Portfolio companies include AImotive, Atomwise, Blackbuck, Bounce, Bright.md, CXA, Evidation Health, Icertis, INTURN, Plastiq, Ninja Van, Notable Labs and SilverCloud Health.
For more information, please visit http://www.bcapgroup.com/.
