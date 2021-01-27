ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANY LAB TEST NOW® is once again being recognized among the world's most respected franchises. The Georgia-based direct access lab testing franchise earned a spot in Entrepreneur magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® list, its sixth consecutive year receiving the honor.
ANY LAB TEST NOW is listed at No. 411 in the new report, climbing more than 50 spots higher than the previous year despite a record number of Franchise 500 applicants.
"We're thrilled to be included in such a highly sought-after list," says ANY LAB TEST NOW's CEO Clarissa Bradstock. "Our sixth consecutive ranking proves the stability and long-term viability of the model, and seeing such a jump in our standing shows the energy our franchisees have injected into our mission."
That mission was proven essential in the past year, as ANY LAB TEST NOW, now with 192 locations across the nation, committed its resources to the COVID-19 response.
"Our hope has always been to provide real value to our communities," says Terri McCulloch, VP of Business Development. "That was a necessity for our company and our franchisees in 2020, working tirelessly to provide crucial testing throughout the pandemic. Whether assisting in the response to COVID-19 or providing various other services, our franchisees do it with their communities in mind. Another Franchise 500 appearance is simply another testament to the effort and value they provide to communities around the nation."
The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking is compiled after analysis of more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores in those areas earn their ranking on the list.
About ANY LAB TEST NOW®
Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner with more than 190 franchises around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.
