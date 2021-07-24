ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANY LAB TEST NOW® is thrilled to announce it has earned a coveted spot on Franchise Business Review's (FBR) second annual "Culture 100" list. The new FBR compilation is based on a survey that quizzed thousands of franchisees from several franchise brands about company culture.
ANY LAB TEST NOW currently has more than 195 locations nationwide, and the direct access lab testing company is a consistent leader in the retail healthcare industry. "A strong business culture is the backbone of a company's success, especially when you are part of a franchise, says Terri McCulloch, Vice President of Business Development of Any Lab Test Now. "Landing a spot on FBR's "Culture 100" list is quite an honor following the ups and downs of 2020. We worked hard during the pandemic to collaborate with our franchise owners - providing them knowledge, resources and support they needed while listening to where they were finding nuggets of success that led to new programs. As a result, 2020 turned into a record-breaking year for ANY LAB TEST NOW."
ANY LAB TEST NOW was among 224 franchise brands, representing nearly 25,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions specifically focused on leadership, core values, whether they enjoy being part of the organization, and if they would recommend their franchise to others.
"The impact of the pandemic this past year on small businesses has put the spotlight on franchise culture more than ever," said Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. "Our research into hundreds of brands really shows which ones held up the best when rated by their franchise owners. The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our "Culture100" list are clearly among the best of the best franchise opportunities."
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2021 Best Franchise Cultures.
About ANY LAB TEST NOW®
Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient, and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 195 facilities around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity, and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
To learn more about FBR's research, please visit http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com
Media Contact
Nancy Bostrom, Any Lab Test Now, (919) 459 - 8163, nbostrom@919marketing.com
SOURCE Any Lab Test Now