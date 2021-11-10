WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cold River Land, LLC, a leading provider of real property tax management and solutions, now integrates with tax payment solution Anybill. With this integration, clients can easily transfer payment data prepared in Cold River's Columbia™ property tax platform to Anybill to facilitate their property tax payments.
Cold River is a comprehensive property tax management service that provides full-service property tax management and payment. Clients simply provide Cold River with their property information, and Cold River handles the management of their tax bills using their cloud-based software Columbia™.
Anybill automates the tax payment process for clients. Payments and bill details are submitted to jurisdictions accurately and on time, reducing the risk of penalties or interest fees. Based in Washington, D.C., the company is SSAE 18 SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II compliant.
With the newly released data integration, Cold River clients can now directly link the tax management service provided by Cold River to Anybill's tax payment platform. Property tax managers that use Columbia™ can transfer necessary data and documents to Anybill. The client funds Anybill directly, who processes the payments and returns and remits them to the jurisdictions.
"Complete outsourcing of property tax payments just makes sense when you have a comprehensive solution like Cold River and Anybill," said John Pearson, managing partner at Cold River. "Cold River lets you focus on your core business while we manage the taxes. Free up those people that have to find, scan and validate bills just to get them in a platform for payment. It is only a real property tax solution when the client no longer has to do any of the work to get their taxes paid."
Cold River offers the integration to any clients, existing or new, that use, or wish to use, Anybill to automate their tax payment process.
About Anybill
Founded in 2001, Anybill provides tax payment services, direct and through partners, to some of the largest corporations and organizations. Based in Washington, D.C., the company is SSAE 18 SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II compliant. For more information on Anybill, visit anybill.com.
About Cold River Land, LLC
Founded in 2007, Cold River Land is a real property tax management company specializing in full and comprehensive property tax management and payment for current and delinquent property taxes. Cold River manages taxes using its proprietary cloud-based software platform, Columbia™. Columbia™ was designed and developed by its internal tax specialists and has managed over 250,000 parcels nationwide. For more information on Cold River, visit https://www.coldrivertax.com/.
Media Contact
Brian Acton, Anybill, +1 (202) 682-6309, bacton@anybill.com
SOURCE Anybill