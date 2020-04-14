WESTPORT, Conn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnytownUSA.com, an online marketplace specializing in American-made products, today reported a recent surge in sales of its American made goods. Compared to the same week last year, sales are up 6132%, the biggest increase ever for the website. Pandemic-related safety items such as cloth masks and hand sanitizers are selling particularly well.
"It's a hard time for everyone," said Geralyn Breig, founder and CEO of AnytownUSA. "At AnytownUSA, we are proud to not only help Americans find the essential items they need at this time, but also help sellers across the U.S.A connect to consumers and make sales at a time when many small businesses are struggling."
AnytownUSA makers are producing hand sanitizer under the recommendations of the CDC. The guidelines recommend the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers with greater than 60% ethanol or 72% isopropanol.
One of the marketplace sellers, Barbara Goldstein of Tickle Bee Togs (Hadley, MA), said "I've made several hundred masks for local hospitals, nursing homes, [and] veterinarians […]. As it has become more clear that everyone should be wearing them, I have pivoted to selling masks to individuals. It is, fortunately, a way for me to save my business of making children's clothing after my entire season was cancelled."
Another seller rallying to provide hand sanitizer on the marketplace, Laurie Pearsons of Laurie's All Natural Products (Essex Junction, VT) said, "As a woman-owned, small business making natural products, I wanted to do my part helping people fight the pandemic that we're all in the middle of."
In addition to cloth masks and hand sanitizer, part of this drive has been fueled by a sale on machine washable shoes. The brand, Oka-B (Buford, GA), is one of AnytownUSA's top sellers. The shoes are currently a popular item because they allow consumers to clean an item of clothing that comes into direct contact with germs outside the home.
About AnytownUSA
Founded by Geralyn Breig in 2017 and launched in 2018, AnytownUSA makes it easy for everyone to buy and sell American-made goods. The online marketplace offers a wide range of items, from shoes to boots, from wedding gifts to kids' items, from jewelry to makeup and home décor, and even pet supplies. AnytownUSA specializes in finding, certifying and selling American-made products from makers here in the United States. Learn more at www.anytownusa.com.
