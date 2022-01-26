SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AOPEN eTILE-X 10 takes advantage of PoE (power over ethernet) and supports Wi-Fi, offering consistent, LAN-based connectivity in severe conditions. With VESA mounting points, a Kensington Lock, and a port cover to tuck away cables for a clean look, the device can be fastened securely and strategically placed to ensure safe, frequent use.
Among its top core values, AOPEN takes pride in understanding its customer needs and being a trusted brand in quality products. Whether a minor custom feature or a scalable product requirement, AOPEN builds partnerships with a collaborative approach to success.
What is the benefit of using an AOPEN device?
- AOPEN looks the part and plays the part with extensive R&D across component selection and design
- Commercial and industrial products with the lowest industry failure rate (<2% Windows/Linux, <1% Chrome OS)
- Effectively a "no-frills" warranty - purpose-built for extended use 24/7/365
AOPEN is a Solution-Ready Company:
Organizations and facilities of all types are looking for computing device solutions to withstand all types of environments and scenarios without skipping a beat.
Being a Solution-ready company means that where others are apprehensive, AOPEN runs towards obstacles and fills in gaps, including non-stop 24/7 use cases - taking on environments that may not "work in their favor."
"Next-generation hardware solutions like eTILE X-10 dovetail with post-pandemic technology trends in hyper-growth verticals like QSR and retail," said Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America. "At the same time, they anticipate the way we will collectively work, learn, and play in the coming years."
About AOPEN:
25 years ago AOPEN (an Acer Group Company) invented the ultra-small form factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a solution-ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices that are ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, and more. For more information, visit http://www.aopen.com/us
