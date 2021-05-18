Multimedia music project "aoppella!?" will premiere the second part of its a cappella J-Pop cover songs including "Neko" by DISH// and "Tentai Kansoku" by BUMP OF CHICKEN on Tuesday, May 18. Also announced was the digital worldwide release of original songs "Playlist" and "Think About U" along with new original songs, CDs, merchandise, and more. Fans can get the first "aoppella!?" wallpaper by checking out the official Twitter!