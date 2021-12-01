KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the release of the new “aoppella!?” project original song “Little Real Happy!” on the official YouTube channel on Thursday, November 30. The Kanadezaka Private High School a cappella club FYA'M will also have a new music video "Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow" scheduled for mid December. Stay tuned and be sure to check it out when it’s released!