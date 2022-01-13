SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pandio, the leader in AI orchestration, announced today that its Apache Pulsar® product is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Apache Pulsar® by Pandio is the only distributed messaging and streaming system designed for big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. When AWS alternatives like Kinesis and SQS become too costly or slow, organizations use Pandio's Apache Pulsar® to manage their streams, queues, and pub-subs, all in a single platform. With native multi-tenancy and geo-replication, Apache Pulsar® by Pandio provides fast, efficient distributed messaging with zero data loss.
Organizations rely on Apache Pulsar® for fast, efficient, scalable server-to-server messaging, event streaming, stream processing, data pipelines, and coordinating micro-services. Pandio has perfected distributed messaging by integrating a neural network into Apache Pulsar®, creating unparalleled performance and efficiencies as a fully-managed service.
Pandio's Apache Pulsar® is the most reliable, cloud-native managed distributed messaging service on the market. Anyone with an AWS account can now leverage Pandio to optimize the performance, durability, and security of their messaging needs.
"We built Pandio because current data initiatives require too much time, talent, cost, complexity, and risk to build and maintain," said Joshua Odmark, CTO of Pandio, "Pandio's Apache Pulsar® enables organizations of all sizes to put big data and machine learning. Launching in the AWS Marketplace only makes that easier."
AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog where customers can find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services. It includes thousands of software listings and simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and numerous deployment methods.
Apache Pulsar® by Pandio is available today on AWS Marketplace. By purchasing through AWS Marketplace, customers can pay for Pandio solutions through their regular AWS bill.
To get started, visit Apache Pulsar® by Pandio in AWS Marketplace. To learn more about Apache Pulsar® by Pandio, visit: https://pandio.com/apache-pulsar-as-a-service/
About Pandio
Pandio is the leader in AI orchestration. Pandio's AI driven architecture automatically orchestrates data, models and ML tools to solve the complexity of connecting systems and scaling AI. Pandio customers get AI to market an order of magnitude faster with AI orchestration built for performance at scale. Orchestrate AI with Pandio.com.
