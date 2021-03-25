RESTON, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apcela, a leading innovator in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced an expanded partnership with Versa Networks. Apcela is now offering industry-leading SASE and Secure SD-WAN solutions within its portfolio of managed networking services.
Apcela is launching Versa SASE and Secure SD-WAN to optimize enterprise networks and security while simultaneously decreasing cost and improving quality of service. To augment its partnership with Versa Networks, Apcela has developed its Arcus Platform to help companies accelerate digital transformation in their business and master the rising challenges of today's hybrid IT environment. This challenge includes the rapid increase in securing a remote workforce as well as delivering security and stability when connecting to cloud applications.
This solution from Apcela is based on industry-leading Versa SASE and Secure SD-WAN, which uses VOS™ (Versa Operating System) software instead of routers to direct digital traffic. This enables businesses to optimize priority bandwidth and upgrade application performance by decreasing jitter and packet loss. At the same time, integrated security features optimize security operations, and analytics and monitoring features provide insight into both data center and cloud traffic.
"We're delighted to partner with Versa Networks to deliver best-in-class SASE services. Versa technology combined with Apcela's global platform provides enterprises with a new way of thinking about software defined networking and security at the edge," says Travis Shank, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Apcela. "Enterprises today are facing more security challenges than ever before, all while moving their networks further towards modernization. It is critical for enterprises to think about security at the edge as well as network performance when considering SD-WAN deployment. We are pleased to align with Versa for this solution, and we selected their SASE and Secure SD-WAN after a lengthy evaluation due to its security, performance, and analytics capabilities."
The new solution also enables customers to manage their entire network with one central graphical user interface and enjoy the benefits of Apcela as a single pane of glass for lines and SASE and SD-WAN platforms with no upfront investments, for a better price and end-to-end SLAs.
"We are excited that Apcela is part of the Versa ACE Partner program to drive SASE and Secure SD-WAN for network enhancement globally. We see great value in Apcela's Arcus Platform, and believe it can help companies master the growing challenges of today's hybrid IT environment," says John Atchison, Head of Global Partner Marketing for Versa. "Apcela is a leader in optimizing, managing, and supporting network transformation for enterprises as they migrate from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based solutions. Versa looks forward to its further work with Apcela to enable best-of-breed SD-WAN and SASE."
About Apcela
Apcela provides software-defined, cloud optimized networks for the digitally transforming enterprise. Delivered as a service, we enable enterprises to easily deploy and operate a software-defined network and security architecture that was built for a multi-cloud world.
Connect with us on Twitter @apcela or LinkedIn. Learn more at https://www.apcela.com.
About Versa Networks
Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa SASE is available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.
