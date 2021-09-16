RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized enterprise network services, today announced that it has added enhanced cloud-based encryption to its Arcus Connect software-defined, multi-cloud interconnection portfolio of services. The enhanced encryption services are currently available for AWS Direct Connect (DX) connections to GovCloud and Azure Express Route connections to Microsoft's Government cloud instances.
Apcela is providing encryption up to the full 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) line rate of the direct connection link, an 8x improvement over the native capabilities of the cloud services providers encrypted transit, which is typically limited to 1.25 Gbps. Enhanced encryption is available from most cities in North America via Apcela's Arcus Connect Platform. Customers can connect from any enterprise location via a private connection from Apcela, a Wide Area Network (WAN) extension or cross-connect into Apcela's global network of AppHUBs, or consumed as a cloud service via a secure IPSEC tunnel over the internet.
The services support high throughput connections to all AWS GovCloud and Azure Government instances in North America. While encryption to the Government Cloud regions is the primary use case, the high-speed data encryption supports enterprise use cases as well, particularly for regulated industries such as banking, finance, and healthcare where there are stringent data privacy and regulatory compliance requirements.
According to a Gartner® research, "Compared with CSP public ports, private cloud port services (e.g., AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure Express Route) can provide greater performance assurance, security, accountability and survivability." Further "Gartner anticipates that demand for private cloud port services will continue growing steadily at a 20.3% CAGR through YE24."1
"While demand for private cloud connections is growing rapidly, there are some significant limitations when encryption is required," noted Kunal Thakkar, VP Product and Solutions Engineering for Apcela. "Limitations of software based IPSEC VPNs throttle your encrypted throughput to 1.25 Gbps, even though your direct connect link is capable of 10 Gbps. We unlock the encrypted throughput with acceleration at the cloud edge, enabling the full 10 Gbps, with the added benefit of being able to aggregate across multiple public and/or private enterprise network connections."
Apcela originally developed the enhanced encryption service for a global defense and aerospace customer in 2020 to support high throughput transit of secure encrypted data to AWS GovCloud. With this general availability announcement for North America, Apcela is now fully supporting single and multi-cloud access across both AWS and Azure including all GovCloud and Azure Government regions for all data security classifications.
The multi-cloud encrypted access solution is offered via Apcela's Arcus Platform and global network of AppHUBs. They are part of a suite of enterprise multi-cloud WAN solutions across connectivity, security, and intelligence layers, simplifying deployment of the networking and security services needed to move mission critical applications and data to the cloud.
Sources:
1. Gartner, "How to Optimize Network Connectivity Into Public Cloud Providers." Lisa Pierce, Danielle Young, and Jonathan Forest, February 19, 2021.
About Apcela
Apcela provides software-defined, cloud optimized networks for the digitally transforming enterprise. Delivered as a service, the Arcus Platform simplifies, and speeds enterprise deployment of software-defined network and security architectures built for a multi-cloud world.
Connect with us on Twitter #GoFaster or LinkedIn.
Disclaimers:
GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Amazon Web Services, AWS Direct Connect, and AWS GovCloud are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.
Microsoft Azure Express Routes and Azure Government are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies
Media Contact
Hannah Swanson Carpenter, Apcela, +1 703-798-6127, hannah.swanson@apcela.com
SOURCE Apcela