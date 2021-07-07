RESTON, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced it has been recognized as Market Leader in five of the six quadrants, including SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (core – 4G/5G), Edge Technologies and Services, and Enterprise 5G Solutions in the 2021 Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Providers Report for the U.S. by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The report goes on to highlight Apcela as a Product Challenger in the remaining quadrant, Managed (SD) WAN Services.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption. Enterprises evaluating the means to increase network speed and agility to keep pace with cloud application migrations will find this report particularly useful, and filled with critical insights.
"Apcela continues its expansion and its embracing of transformation technologies and professional services, assisting some of the largest enterprises in the world in creating effective transformation programs and next-generation networks with advanced and effective products and services, which in turn, fuels its success. It focuses on helping organizations rapidly transition from their legacy, premise-based data center networks to dynamic, multi-cloud SD-WAN with edge security and advanced automation ably supported by it's AppHUB's and Apcela Arcus portal portfolio in the U.S.". – Dr. Kenn Walters, Distinguished Analyst, ISG Research and Lead Author of the 2021 U.S. Report.
This marks the fourth consecutive year in which Apcela was recognized in the ISG Provider Lens Report as it continues to develop new capabilities and service offerings. The 2021 report notes that, "Apcela is an innovative and powerful equipment and services provider, with experienced advisory and design staff for the U.S.-based enterprises."
"2021 is the year that software-defined networking goes multi-cloud mainstream," said Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela. "Enterprises that have adopted SD-WAN have the foundation in place and are now looking to extend the automation it enables to their growing multi-cloud future. We're innovating every day to secure and accelerate that future while reducing the friction of migrating applications across a diverse set of distributed cloud platforms. Our growing leadership in these ISG Provider Lens Quadrants is an excellent testament to the future we enable for digitally transforming enterprises."
The foundation of Apcela's solution is its Arcus Platform – an Enterprise Multi-cloud WAN solution that provides connectivity, intelligence, and security. The Apcela Arcus Platform is comprised of Arcus Connect, Arcus Secure, and Arcus Intelligence. Arcus Connect extends the enterprise WAN across data centers, branch offices, distributed users, and the cloud complete with high performance SaaS and IaaS On-Ramps. Arcus Secure built on Arcus Connect enables enterprise to distribute security closer to the cloud applications and the users accessing them. Arcus Intelligence brings the power of automation and network visibility to help transform enterprises leveraging modern APIs and single-pane-of-glass insights.
Central to Apcela's Arcus platform is the proprietary AppHUB. Apcela has deployed dozens of these network communication and application hubs in carrier neutral collocation facilities globally. Geographically optimized between traditional enterprise datacenters, cloud platforms, and the users they support, they bring the leverage of virtualized network functions to deliver a complete, software-defined, application delivery stack. From switching, routing, and security to more advanced services like load balancing and WAN optimization, Apcela's global network of AppHUBs deliver optimized application performance between premises and cloud-based applications and data.
