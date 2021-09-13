RESTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced its 2021 State of WAN Transformation report. The report outlines the latest trends in enterprises transforming WAN and security architectures, as they accelerate post-COVID19 digital transformation agendas.
Digitalization, work from anywhere, and cloud-based computing have accelerated the need to enable anywhere, anytime access from any device.
In early 2021, Apcela asked more than 2,000 key members in the enterprise IT community to respond to a series of questions about the state of their enterprise network and security environments, including priorities for the upcoming year. This data was compared with similar survey results from early 2020 to highlight key pre-and post-COVID industry trends and uncover the top insights and best practices regarding the state of adoption for new networking and security technologies and architectures.
"We combined data from our 2020 and 2021 State of WAN Transformation surveys, along with research and findings from leading analysts including Gartner and ISG," noted Hannah Carpenter, who led the research effort for Apcela. "The data we collected reflects key industry trends we are seeing from these sources, as well as what we are seeing directly within our own customer base of large global enterprises."
Apcela's report outlines key shifts in priorities from prior surveys related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular the report discusses the impacts of shifting workforce dynamics, with over 50% of respondents indicating that their enterprises were preparing to support increased levels of hybrid and/or fully remote workforces in the coming year.
According to Carpenter, "These workforce shifts are having a rapid domino effect on IT needs, such as increased demand for distributed security, zero trust network access, per-user licensing models, and cloud-based services. We found that 83% of surveyed firms want some level of cloud delivered security, while demand for technologies like SD-WAN are at an all-time high."
Apcela's research found that the global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation programs, pushing cloud adoption to new levels. Enterprises evaluating the means to increase network speed and agility to keep pace with cloud application migrations will find this report particularly useful and filled with critical insights.
