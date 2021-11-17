PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ape In Finance, a game-like experience that blends NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi), today announced established expert in digital assets Sebastian Ornstein as its new CEO to drive the next phase of growth in consumer-friendly crypto. Ape In is a platform developed with the help of Polyient, pioneer in incubation of blockchain-based startups.
"We're still early, but it is already clear that digital assets and decentralized finance stand to play a tremendous role in how our society operates and evolves in the coming years," said Ornstein. "I look forward to working with the Polyient and Ape In Finance teams, the community, and other incredible founders in the space as we take Ape In to the next level and transform it into a leading force in the ecosystem."
Ornstein spent the past several years serving as head of digital asset and venture capital investments for a Vail, Colorado-based family office. He has led early-stage investments in a variety of tokens including ETH, AVAX, and STX and has helped provide portfolio companies with guidance and advice through bear markets and regulatory uncertainty. Prior to his role at the family office, he worked with intellectual property investment bank Technium to help connect passionate entrepreneurs, executives and investors to launch new ventures. He is an avid mobile gamer and Season 1 Ape holder.
"As a project that Polyient helped incubate, it's been exciting to watch Ape In Finance take on a life of its own," said Polyient CEO Brad Robertson. "Sebastian's impressive background and ambitious vision will help the project continue to innovate. We are very happy for the team and look forward to watching the project flourish under his leadership."
Ape In Finance has developed the decentralized, player-owned world of Ape Island - an NFT-driven experience that features a series of mini-games designed to offer a consumer-friendly approach to DeFi. These games function to introduce crypto-centric concepts such as farming and vaulting to a broader audience while advancing the industry's thinking around the utility of NFTs.
"While the community has done an incredible job onboarding initial users, there is much more progress needed to lower barriers to entry and normalize crypto across America," Ornstein continued. "I firmly believe that Ape In's platform provides us with an ideal foundation to create both an effective educational platform as well as a fun, rewarding play-to-earn world that everyone can enjoy."
About Ape In Finance
Ape In Finance creates and operates a variety of NFT-driven, gamified experiences designed to help consumers learn how to interact with the metaverse and benefit from decentralized finance protocols. Founded in 2021, Ape In was one of the first platforms to offer NFTs with true utility, giving holders the ability to earn APEIN tokens through staking and vaulting functionality. Join in on the monkey business today at https://ape.in.
About Polyient
Polyient is an investment firm funding the future of web3. Founded in 2018, Polyient is supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs through strategic investments in teams that are innovating across the decentralized web.
