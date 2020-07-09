CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apervita, a trusted technology leader in healthcare collaboration for payers, providers and other stakeholders, today announced the modular certification of its Apervita Platform by the Office of National Coordinator (ONC).
The ONC 2015 Edition health IT Module Certification was carried out by the Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) empowered by the ONC, to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government's program.
ONC certification attests that Apervita's Platform software for healthcare collaboration offers the functionality to enable eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various payer programs and regulations mandating the use of Certified EHR Technology (CEHRT). Earlier this year, Apervita was the first technology vendor to receive certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for clinical quality language (CQL)-based execution of electronic Clinical Quality Measures (eCQMs). Combined, these two recognitions reinforce Apervita's role as a trusted healthcare collaboration platform for quality improvement, value-based contract administration and interoperability.
"Apervita has built a platform focused on precision digital measurement of healthcare quality for the benefit of all patients," said Michael Oltman, chief technology officer at Apervita. "With this certification, ONC has acknowledged we're part of the data ecosystem transforming healthcare. It reinforces our already strong credibility among thousands of providers and healthcare organizations on our platform."
Certifications include:
Module C -- Clinical Quality Measures: Quality Management System; and Design and Performance: Accessibility-Centered Design. These allow Apervita users to participate in payer-provider programs that require ONC Certified EHR Technology for eCQMs.
Module D -- Privacy and Security: Authentication, Access Control, and Authorization; Auditable Events; Audit Reports; and Automatic Time-out. These provide necessary data security measures to protect patient data.
The Apervita Platform also was certified on 13 eCQMs that also are MIPS measures, including:
- CMS75: Children Who Have Dental Decay or Cavities
- CMS82: Maternal Depression Screening
- CMS117: Childhood Immunization Status
- CMS122: Diabetes: Hemoglobin A1c
- CMS124: Cervical Cancer Screening
- CMS125: Breast Cancer Screening
- CMS127: Pneumococcal Vaccination Status for Older Adults
- CMS130: Colorectal Cancer Screening
- CMS131: Diabetes: Eye Exam
- CMS137: Initiation and Engagement of Alcohol and Other Drug Dependence Treatment
- CMS147: Preventive Care and Screening: Influenza Immunization
- CMS153: Chlamydia Screening for Women
- CMS165: Controlling High Blood Pressure
Apervita's quality measures engine currently supports more than 2,500 hospitals, with the ability to upload data related to quality measures for accreditation. This has saved the industry a realized or projected savings of $20,000 to $50,000 per participating healthcare organization per year as they automate processes that typically consume many hours with a traditional reporting process. Additionally, Apervita's newest product, which launches later this month, is also supported by the Apervita Platform and was developed to bring efficiency to the performance management required for the successful administration of value-based contracts.
"This ONC certification is one more validation the Apervita technology is a powerful solution enabling providers to invest more time and capital into what they do best...improving outcomes," said Kevin Hutchinson, CEO of Apervita. "It is further proof of the value of our technology to reduce friction between payers and providers so they can work together more collaboratively and efficiently to improve the lives of their patients and members."
Apervita's platform allows payers, providers and application vendors to share data as well as applications. All Apervita users are protected by Deep Encryption™ security, which encrypts data at the PHI field level and can return control of the data to the customer with Bring-Your-Own-Key (BYOK) technology. Apervita's Deep Encryption capability meets requirements of the ONC's recent Information Blocking final rule, which calls for granular, PHI field-level privacy to support data segmentation while still allowing data to be accessible.
About Apervita
Apervita is the trusted healthcare collaboration platform for quality improvement, value-based contract administration and interoperability. We empower payers and providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in three hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 10 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. The company maintains office locations in Chicago and Boston.
About Drummond Group LLC
Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond Group tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond Group was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL). Drummond Group continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.
