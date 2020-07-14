NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marstone, Inc., a leading, independent digital wealth management platform, and Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of digital wealth management, today announced the integration of their platforms. Through this strategic partnership, advisors can deliver superior client and advisory services via wealthtech solutions by tapping into the strengths of both firms.
"Marstone's platform offers an exceptional user experience and intuitive design," said Bill Capuzzi, Partner at PEAK6 and CEO of Apex Clearing. "We look forward to bringing new and innovative tech-forward solutions to market together in the coming months, and this launch serves as just the beginning of our joint mission to modernize investing in the digital wealth space."
This new partnership will benefit investment management firms, insurance companies, and organizations with large financial services practices – or others that are expanding their businesses into financial services – that face high demand for digital experiences and capabilities. It is forged with a specific joint client mandate as the initial collaborative project, which will be live in the coming months. In the future, innovations could come to include advisor tools and more.
"In today's uncertain times, it's essential for the companies that clients trust with their financial access and health to be modern, digital-first, and inclusive of clients with $500 or $50 million. Apex Clearing is known to be a leader in administering client assets in real time and is incredibly digitally friendly. These exacting capabilities driven by powerful APIs combined with Marstone's modern customer experience and approach will ensure future growth for us both," said Margaret J. Hartigan, Co-Founder and CEO, Marstone. "Our technology is a tool for digital transformation, and we're excited to see where our current and future collaboration with Apex will lead."
About Apex Clearing Corporation
Apex Clearing is a custody and clearing engine that's powering the future of digital wealth management. Our proprietary enterprise-grade technology delivers speed, efficiency, and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on transformation to capture a new generation of investors. We help our clients provide the seamless digital experiences today's consumers expect with the throughput and scalability needed by fast-growing, high-volume financial services businesses. Founded in 2012, Apex Clearing is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.
For more information, visit the Apex Clearing website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About Marstone
Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.
As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstone's partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute's FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.
To learn more about Marstone's offering, please visit www.marstone.com or contact us at info@marstone.com.
