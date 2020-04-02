DALLAS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Clearing, the digital custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, today announced the launch of the Apex 20a (March 2020) Platform, the first implementation of its newly established product development launch cycles that are created following best practices utilized by the technology industry as well as Silicon Valley.
This cycle involved multiple weeks of development and three planning summits held throughout the last quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. The new operational framework provides Apex's clients with greater transparency across technology changes as well as a more consistent, reliable and predictable schedule for backend updates and planning.
"The launch of Apex 20a marks the beginning of an exciting, new era of product development at Apex," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Clearing. "We have adopted a number of product management best practices from elsewhere in the software industry while keeping a focus on addressing some of the unique challenges within financial services. Many of Apex's clients are the biggest fintech disruptors of today and this new strategy further aligns our tech-forward teams and ensures we are speaking to these innovators in their own language."
Highlights from this release cycle include:
- Improved fill and notification performance in the Fractional Trading API
- Enhancements to the Lending Solutions API
- Ability to open multiple accounts at once via the Accounts API
- A single common place for ACH and connectivity for directly linked bank accounts on more modern technology
- Increased transparency on developer documentation available via the Dev Portal
In addition, Apex 20a offers an enhanced developer experience via a redesigned developer portal as well as upgrades to multiple APIs, providing seamless integration into Apex.
"It's important to note that although we do have a specific 'launch date,' which signals the end of the development cycle, each of our engineering teams have developed, tested, and deployed to production hundreds of changesets during the cycle," said Dustin Kirkland, Chief Product Officer of Apex Clearing. "Thus, we maintain our agile CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous deployment) systems within every product and engineering team, and we are excited to be able to roll out these updates as they are ready to deploy."
Following 20a, Apex will adhere to this schedule moving forward and has two additional cycles planned in 2020 (20b in July and 20c in November).
"Under this new system we share a detailed roadmap and updates openly with clients throughout all stages, which provides insight into our development processes, ample opportunities for customer input, and time for detailed review and oversight by our teams," said Josh Gray, Chief Technology Officer of Apex Clearing. "This also allows us to scale efforts up and down smoothly, and the overall process enables our teams to produce the most stable and secure fintech products – a must-have in the finance industry for any company looking to build and retain consumer trust. We're delighted at the engagement thus far, and really look forward to more collaboration and innovation in the future."
About Apex Clearing Corporation
Apex Clearing is a custody and clearing engine that's powering the future of digital wealth management. As a technology firm, Apex Clearing delivers speed, efficiency and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on growth.
Apex Clearing's fully integrated, customized solutions allow registered investment advisors (RIAs), digital advisors, fintech firms, broker-dealers and full-service firms to reach more investors and deliver the seamless digital experiences consumers expect. Founded in 2012 and based in Dallas – with offices in New York City, Chicago and Portland, Oregon – Apex Clearing Corporation is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.
