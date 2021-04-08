ROSWELL, Ga., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex HCM is proud to announce their new integration with Xero, the global small business accounting platform. Xero, along with Carr, Riggs, and Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI), a large national accounting firm, worked with Apex HCM in developing the partnership that provides payroll service bureaus an enhanced GL integration experience and capabilities to accounting firms across the country.
The combination of the cloud platforms from Xero and Apex HCM allow joint accounting clients like CRI, to focus on delivering not just value, but a seamless GL accounting experience. As an accounting firm's payroll book of business grows, so do its needs for managing that book of business. Apex HCM was built for that purpose, enabling payroll service bureaus to easily scale.
Apex began in payroll, but as market needs have evolved, so has Apex in introducing a breadth of products and services across the human capital spectrum: Time and Labor Management, Applicant Tracking, Onboarding, Learning Management, Employee Self Service, Affordable Care Act (ACA) employer reporting, and more.
Robert Digby, CEO at Apex HCM stated, "Payroll and Accounting services just go better together. We have seen from prospects and clients alike that high growth-minded accounting firms are providing payroll services in-house, leveraging the trusted advisor relationship, and capturing all revenues in house versus outsourcing payroll and revenues. Apex is excited to collaborate with Xero on this growth initiative."
According to Accounting Today's Year Ahead Survey 2020, between 11 and 20% of accounting firms planned to add payroll services in 2020. This enhanced integration is available now.
Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.
For more information, please visit https://apexhcm.com or call 877-750-APEX (2739).
