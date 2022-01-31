ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex HCM, launched their NEXT generation product design experience. The product provides employees the ability to "self-serve," or access their employee information, payroll information, and time keeping at their convenience from their device of choice. The feedback and response from clients and employee users have been overwhelmingly positive with the Apex new user interface experience. Apex HCM has now extended that new user experience to its Employee Self Service and Online Timekeeping products following the recent launch of the revamped ESS and OTK products. The new web-based applications continue the trend of providing an engaging experience, while providing users what they need when they need it.
Wes Muschara, VP of Product Management with Apex HCM says, "The experience absolutely matters. Last year, we developed a design standard and style guide for our suite of products. This update aligns to those standards and style guide to drive employee engagement, connecting Employers and Employees through a new modern user interface." ESS and OTK operate on the employee's device of choice, whether it's a mobile device, tablet, or computer.
About Apex HCM
Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.
