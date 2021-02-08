ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Q4 2020, Apex HCM, launched their NEXT generation employee experience. The product provides employees the ability to "self-serve," or access their Human Resource and Payroll information at their convenience from their device of choice. The initial feedback and response from clients and employee users have been overwhelmingly positive.
Following the recent launch of the revamped MyGO mobile app, this new web-based app continues the trend of providing an engaging experience, while providing users what they need when they need it. Wes Muschara, VP of Product Management with Apex HCM says, "I might sound like a broken record, but the employee experience is of absolute critical importance. Getting this right, especially during our current pandemic conditions, is critical for employers to maintain engagement with their employees."
Employee Self Service applications have become even more critical during the pandemic. Whether the enhancements to Onboarding assisting employers in remotely onboarding employees, or simply serving as the connection point between employees and employers. Along with this new product experience, Apex HCM, also delivers a simplified integration with time and labor partner, Swipeclock. Users of MyGO (that also have a Swipeclock partnership), can now clock-in/out directly in the MyGO product without the need to login to a separate site.
MyGO is designed to work on multiple device types, computer browsers, tablets, and mobile devices. It does require the employer to have the Apex My Employer on the GO subscription to support employees' usage of the application. There is no charge to employees for the use of this application.
Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.
