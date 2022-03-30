Apex launches Next Employer on the GO experience for payroll service bureaus and their clients.
ROSWELL, Ga., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex HCM is excited to launch the Next Employer on the GO experience for payroll service bureaus and their clients. Employer on the GO was introduced today at the annual meeting for The Payroll Group (TPG) in Memphis, TN. The app was specifically designed with the payroll service bureau's payroll client users in mind.
The Next Employer on the GO experience transforms what has already viewed as the easiest to use payroll / HCM solution for payroll service bureaus, payroll clients, and their employees. What's changed is the experience, to presenting relevant information and metrics sooner in the process, reducing the amount clicks it takes to get work completed, to having the most modern user interface designed for the demands of the remote worker. The new user experience gives Payroll Service Bureaus an unfair competitive advantage for the new world.
Wes Muschara, VP of Product Management at Apex HCM stated, "Payroll models exist in many different fashions, and the Next Employer on the GO supports the flexibility and configurability needed by payroll service bureaus to provide support for each user persona (payroll service bureaus, employers, and employees). From a payroll client perspective, they just want to get their work done right and quickly. Employer on the GO delivers on that premise."
Beyond the improved user experience, Employer on the GO will also include an applicant tracking product, Hire on the GO, as a standard feature to all clients. Especially given the battle for talent in the "Great Resignation," the ability for employers to source, screen, and onboard the right talent is critical. Hire on the GO purposefully serves that need for users of Employer on the GO.
Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of HCM products and services include payroll, payroll tax, applicant tracking and employee onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.
