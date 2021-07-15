ROSWELL, Ga., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex HCM provides another alternative for payroll service bureaus that want to enter HCM market.
Apex HCM today announced a strategic expansion of its white labeling program by offering payroll business process outsourcing (BPO) through its expanded white label program. This new offering allows Apex service bureaus to deliver the back office services for service bureaus who want to focus on sales growth and leave the administrative complexities to the payroll domain experts.
Payroll and HCM are complex functions, continually made even so with ever-evolving legislation affecting the industry at the federal, state, and local level. Juggling all that is involved with managing payroll clients while also marketing to prospective customers and cultivating sales is a mammoth undertaking. Apex and their payroll service bureaus are combining to contract standard HCM services such as payroll, time and attendance, and HR administrative functions to ease the pain point of ACH administration, tax management, and money movement.
Top benefits for outsourcing your back office:
- Cut's startup costs
- Reduce time to market
- Allows service bureaus to focus on growth
- Solves capacity and training issues
- Enhances service quality
- It remains your brand
"The combination of Apex HCM technology coupled with the personal local service delivered by Apex service bureaus creates an unbeatable value proposition for new entrants into the HCM segment that want to monetize their client base by providing critical value add services" said Robert Digby, CEO, Apex HCM. "By Apex combining these best-in-class products and services enables service bureaus to focus on growth and exponentially scale their business".
About Apex HCM
Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.
For more information, please visit https://apexhcm.com/payroll-white-label or call 877-750-APEX (2739)
