Security
This major update by Apex Mobile focuses on enchanted security including more robust authentication protocols. Security measures have been rebuilt from the ground up to ensure we can meet the security needs of today and tomorrow. Upgrades include:
- 2-factor authentication
- Enhanced password rules
- 3rd Party Login & SSO Capabilities
- 100% Hosted on AWS GovCloud
- Robust logging
Web Browser Support Across All Devices
While we remain a mobile-first solution, we're very excited to now offer full support for our technology on desktops, laptop and tablet computers. All of the features and content available in the Apex IRIS apps can be accessed from any internet connected device via your web browser. This important feature makes Apex IRIS an agency-wide tool that is equally and conveniently accessible for every employee. Command and civilian staff are able to utilize larger desktop screens to seamlessly integrate IRIS use into their daily workflow. Increased accessibility also benefits those working in secure environments with restricted access to mobile devices, keeping them in the loop using any internet-connected device.
Apex IRIS 2.0 will be available to new customers as of July 1 and will be rolled out to existing agencies throughout the rest of the year. This update will be available at no-cost to existing customers.
About Apex Mobile
Apex Mobile is a leader in the development and implementation of mobile applications for public safety organizations. Built on a proprietary platform, Apex Mobile allows agencies to engage with the public more effectively than ever before with both standard and custom application functions. Currently in service with more than 150 law enforcement and fire agencies across the US and Canada, Apex Mobile is brings community policing into the mobile age and putting the power of mobility in the hands of first responders. For more information on Apex Mobile and their application platform call (949) 309-2408 or go to https://www.apexmobile.net
Additional Apex Mobile services include CivicSocial (https://www.civicsocial.com) and Lighthouse Health & Wellness (https://www.lighthousehw.org).
