ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This annual event brings together Apex customers, ancillary product and service sponsors, industry trends and best practices, peer discussions, product training and networking. The Align 2021 Conference was held virtually on September 16-17, 2021, for the second year in a row for the safety of our clients, partners, and Apex employees. As a result, conference attendance was more than 425 registrants. Post survey satisfaction revealed that 97% of our participants rated the event with good to excellent satisfaction. In the general keynote sessions with CEO Robert Digby comments about "Moving Forward" and the VP of Product Management Wes Muschara "Innovation – Moving Forward with the Apex Difference" increased attendee confidence in Apex as their payroll and HCM partner. Payroll service Bureaus stated a 70% higher confidence in Apex product and business direction.
Robert Digby, CEO Apex HCM commented "given the Covid relapse and tight labor market it's been several challenging years for small business and our payroll service bureaus. We have been pleased to see consistent payroll client and employee volume growth in our payroll service bureaus in 2021. This year's theme is around moving forward despite the pandemic, economic challenges, and labor shortages. Apex accelerated its product development and investments despite the economic headwinds to position its service bureaus for success exciting the pandemic."
Continuing the successes of their previous new product launches, Apex introduced the design concepts behind their newest innovation for payroll clients with Employer on the GO. Over the years, our clients have enjoyed great success with Employer on the GO, but it was time to rethink that experience. Technology evolution and the expectations of clients drove the redesign of this flagship Apex product. The voice of the customer and usability testing sessions has positioned the final design for success. "It's been really well received by our clients, and we're excited to continue to iterate and deliver valuable products for our payroll service bureau clients and their payroll clients." Stated Wes Muschara VP of Product Management at Apex.
Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.
