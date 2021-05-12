MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APG Cash Management Solutions, a world leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality cash drawers, custom design solutions, and SMARTtill® Technology at the point of sale, announced today the adoption of newly introduced in-lane cash management weighment protocols and standards.
The standards are set by Conexxus – a highly reputable technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation, and advocacy for the convenience store and retail fueling market. The standards allow for simplified and consistent integration between retailers POS terminal/application and the supported in lane weighment devices.
APG's Director of Global SMARTtill® Technology, Frédéric Beuve said, "It is such a privilege to have driven the creation and release of this innovative standard in North America. It's another successful key milestone in our company's long-term global cash management strategy, but more importantly a great opportunity for our customers to straightforwardly implement APG's SMARTtill® technology with their POS applications."
APG has been at the forefront of cash management solutions and is adhering to a game-changing set of standards to help improve the profitability of their partners all over the world.
"Industry standards are a win for both suppliers and merchants," stated Linda Toth, managing director of Conexxus. "Using a 'write once, implement many' philosophy for base-line functionality and connectivity, suppliers can focus on innovation and other differentiating factors. The specification created by the Intelligent Cash Drawer working group, chaired by APG Cash Management Solutions, is no exception."
Bob Stone, APG's Global Vice President of Product said, "The success of our business relies on our ability to react quickly and effectively to the needs of our partners. Adherence to the Conexxus standards will allow us to support our software integrators and customers as they push the boundaries of cash management technology for the benefit of retailers and the hospitality industry."
APG's SMARTtill® Solution is a revolution in cash management, enabling retailers to reduce cash losses, reduce the cost of cash handling, and improve in-store productivity. The company's mission is to harness its unique expertise to strengthen retailer's success and earn the loyalty of valued channel partners through reliable, secure, and world leading innovative POS solutions.
About APG Cash Management
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, APG serves more than 90 countries worldwide. It is a leading manufacturer of high-quality cash management, parts and accessories, and integration systems at the point of sale. For more information about APG visit http://www.apgcashmanagement.com .
Media Contact
Breanna Brown, APG Cash Drawer, 7635715000, marketing@apgcashmanagement.com
SOURCE APG Cash Drawer