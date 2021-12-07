MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APG Cash Drawer, a global market leader of innovative POS cash management solutions, high-quality cash drawers, and SMARTtill® technology at the point of sale, announced today the introduction of a new company name, tagline, rebranding, and guiding principles.
Leveraging its long-standing brand equity and 40 years of industry experience, APG Cash Drawer will officially drop Cash Drawer from its name and introduce a new tagline to become, apg® – trust at every point™ in January 2022.
The company's fresh values statements and guiding principles called "Compass Points" are reflected in the new name, rebranding, and tagline, highlighting the unyielding core values of the company, its continual improvement, unwavering dedication, and commitment to employees and customers.
The upcoming changes speak to apg®'s renewed customer promise of providing high-quality, best-in-class solutions for retail environments and the dedication to improve the daily lives of retail and hospitality providers around the world. Supporting the power of local brick and mortar retail and recognizing what it means for people and their communities are core beliefs at apg®. The new tagline is the epitome of the company's continued focus.
Paul Griffiths, apg®'s president and chief executive officer, said, "At apg® when we say 'trust', we mean at every point. Through growth and innovation, it is our goal to strengthen the vitality of every retail and hospitality provider worldwide. Simply put, we're easy to do business with. It's the foundation for all we do. We've earned our reputation as a market leader in product excellence by developing new and exciting solutions to meet the needs of an ever-changing world of retail."
The company strives to become the global partner for retailers and hospitality providers, offering innovative solutions to make them better, overcome challenges, and ensure a strong future.
"The rebrand involved a restructuring of our value proposition, a complete facelift of our branding, and a reproduction of critical documentation, our digital media presence, and public engagements," said Andrew Carr, managing director of apg® EMEA. "Innovation will lead our organization into new and exciting solutions for retail and hospitality. We harness our unique expertise to strengthen the success of our partners while earning loyalty across the world."
The company is at the forefront of cash management solutions and is adhering to a game-changing set of standards to help improve the profitability of their customers and partners all over the world. The launch of the new apg® brand also reaffirms their commitment to helping customers overcome challenges, ensuring a strong future, and providing "trust at every point™, all part of the company's fresh fundamentals and guiding principles.
Its advancement in POS systems peripherals and products, along with CurrentSee® Software for the SMARTtill® Solution, is a revolution in cash management, enabling retailers to minimize cash losses, reduce the cost of cash handling, improve in-store productivity, and improve the daily lives of employees in retail and hospitality establishments around the world.
The new name and branding will be on display at NRF 2022, Retail's Big Show in New York, NY January 16 – 18, 2022, booth #3651 and booth #3751, and at EuroCIS 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany February 15th-17th, hall 9 stand #A18. Schedule a meeting with us at NRF 2022 to hear more about these exciting changes.
About apg®
At apg® we believe that brick-and-mortar retail connects people to their community, to each other, and drives business success. For more than 40 years, we have been supplying your communities and their retail and hospitality businesses with cash drawers through various partner channels.
Today we are a leading global manufacturer of best-in-class cash management solutions and POS peripherals, our products improve the daily lives of retail and hospitality providers in over 90 countries. Our solutions help retailers simplify their day-to-day operations, overcome challenges, ensure a strong future, and help them remain connected to the community by enhancing the customer experience.
At apg®, when we say "trust," we mean at every point, from the initial engagement through the delivery and use of the product. Through growth and innovation, it is our goal to strengthen the vitality of every retail and hospitality provider worldwide. Simply put, we are easy to do business with, all the while you can trust us to deliver best-in-class POS solutions to fit your retail environment. It is the foundation for all we do. We have earned our reputation as a market leader in product excellence by developing new and exciting solutions to meet the needs of an ever-changing world of retail. We harness our unique expertise to strengthen retailers' success and earn the loyalty of value channel partners through dependable, secure, and innovative POS solutions.
We strive to be the preferred partner of choice for retailers and hospitality providers around the world. For more information visit apg® at http://www.apgsolutions.com or call 763-571-5000.
