MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APG Cash Management Solutions, a world leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality cash drawers, custom design solutions, and SMARTtill® Technology at the point of sale, announced today the introduction of a new POS cable management solution, The Architect™ by APG.
The Architect™ is an evolution in POS cable management solutions and a collaboration between industry leaders APG and Epson. The exclusive integration product leverages each brand's unique capabilities to serve specialty and hospitality retailers globally with an innovative and unique POS cable management solution.
The Architect™ integrates the Epson TM-m30 POS receipt printer with APG's Minota® cash drawer. The sleek design supports a modern tablet-based or touch screen POS environment for specialty or hospitality retail. The system is designed to boost business efficiency with its extensive cable management routes, hiding a variety of interface cables and peripheral power supplies. The reduced cable clutter at the retail checkout adds to an enhanced customer experience. The cash drawer is designed with a clean, stylish molded plastic and steel construction that is both secure and lightweight. The Epson printer delivers robust connectivity, data communication and tablet charging in a sleek, compact, modern design. Additional accessory options are also available to integrate with the Architect™ system.
"The collaboration between Epson and APG makes the most of the natural synergies between our great companies," said Bob Stone, APG's global vice president of product. "APG has a history of applying technology to create sustainable and innovative POS solutions around the world. We identified the industry challenges around physical point of sale integration and aligned with our valued partner Epson to integrate their printer, our cash drawer, and display and peripheral mounts."
"After a challenging year, retailers are looking for unique POS solutions that will increase business efficiencies," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America. "Epson's POS receipt printers are designed to best meet the needs of specialty and hospitality retail environments – delivering value, results and reliability – and The Architect™ with an integrated TM-m30 offers an innovative solution that will provide these retailers with an aesthetically pleasing and well-designed system."
Point-of-Sale systems across the globe are advancing and providing businesses with greater flexibility, control, and more intelligence than ever before. The shift in technology and efficiency, like that of the Architect™, not only provides specialty and hospitality retailers additional features, but it allows them to maintain engagement at the checkout with the customer, is affordable, simple to use, and easy to clean.
"This collaboration made perfect sense to us," said Stephen Bergeron, APG' vice president sales and marketing North America. "The Architect™ combines our extensive cash drawer experience with Epson's worldwide printer support which allows us to offer customers a POS cable management solution unlike any other."
APG has been at the forefront of cash management solutions and is adhering to a game-changing set of standards to help improve the profitability of their partners all over the world. Its advancement in POS systems peripherals and products, along with the recent launch of its SMARTtill® Solution, is a revolution in cash management, enabling retailers to reduce cash losses, reduce the cost of cash handling, and improve in-store productivity. The company's mission is to harness its unique expertise to strengthen retailer's success and earn the loyalty of valued channel partners through reliable, secure, and world leading innovative POS solutions.
About APG Cash Management
APG is a pioneer in POS solutions. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, APG serves more than 90 countries worldwide. It is a leading manufacturer of high-quality cash management, parts and accessories, and integration systems at the point of sale. For more information about APG visit https://apgcashmanagement.com.
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.
To learn more about Epson's POS solutions, visit http://www.epson.com/mseries.
