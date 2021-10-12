MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today the release of a new USB interface: the USBPro™ 554B Interface. This interface extends the company's family of mobility and software integration solutions to provide retailers more visibility and flexibility with the operation of their cash drawer.
"We are committed to creating innovative connectivity solutions to help our customers meet the demands of new technology worldwide," said Bob Stone, VP of Global Product. "The USBPro 554B interface release enhances our support for Windows 10, Android, Linux, and Mac OS X 10.5+, making it the first cash drawer interface of its kind for retailers. Features include seamless integration with Windows 10 Power Management and other benefits that point-of-sale providers can use to provide systems that allow retail and hospitality businesses to stay informed and focused on creating meaningful sales interactions."
"By sourcing electricity through the connected device, cash drawers with this interface eliminate the need for external power; keeping retailer's sales counters uncluttered and freeing up expensive serial ports," said Ron Stephenson, Connectivity Manager at APG. "The USB 554B Interface provides real-time reporting with event-based logic (i.e. automatic notification of drawer open and close events, even when manually opened with a key). This provides higher security than typical cash drawer interface technologies, preventing unauthorized devices from opening the drawer."
"The 554B interface provides headache-free connectivity, while its advanced HID application libraries allow for easy device identification and integration; saving you time and frustration through the installation process," continued Stephenson. "Troubleshooting and set-up are made easy with a diagnostic LED, empowering retailers to respond quickly to inconsistencies."
Available in Vasario, Series 4000, and Series 100 cash drawers, the USBPro™ 554B interface provides a sophisticated, plug-and-play solution and is available now through APG's channel and distribution partners. For more information, please call 763-571-5000 or email us at sales@us.cashdrawer.com
About APG Cash Drawer – APG Cash Drawer, with over 40 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtill® Cash Management Solution, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com/ or call at 763-571-5000. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.
