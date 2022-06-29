As NXTsoft's new Chief Revenue Officer, Diulus will work with NXTsoft's direct sales, inside sales, marketing accounting teams and more to lead the go to market strategy for the organization.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft, a company focused on delivering seamless API Connectivity as a Service to the financial marketspace has named Fintech veteran Chuck Diulus as Chief Revenue Officer.
Diulus, a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, has over 30 years' experience in EFT, banking and Fintech industries. He has held a variety of sales and management positions for Mellon Network Services, Elan, Fiserv, FIS and other industry-leading companies.
As NXTsoft continues its mission to foster open banking initiatives, providing financial institutions a way to leverage and integrate best of breed solutions, Diulus will work with NXTsoft's direct sales, inside sales, marketing accounting teams and more to lead the go to market strategy for the organization.
In addition to API Connectivity as a Service for Fintechs and financial institutions, NXTsoft offers a CECL product, solutions to facilitate legacy data connectivity and migration and many others that help to make bankers' jobs easier and more efficient.
"I have known Chuck for many years and worked with him at past organizations," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "He is extremely knowledgeable about the Fintech industry, an excellent leader, and has a passion for his job that will make him a tremendous asset to NXTsoft and our goal to bring together Fintech companies and financial institutions through API connectivity," he said.
"I have been a tremendous admirer of what NXTsoft is doing with its API Connectivity as a Service solution and their other offerings that serve to help make banking better," said Dulus. "I look forward to working with all facets of the organization to capitalize on their momentum in the space and to continue to grow the company with great success," he said.
A lifelong Pennsylvania native, Diulus has two children with his wife Kelly and resides in Pittsburgh.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Atlanta, Orlando and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities and enhance profitability. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
Media Contact
Karly Field, NXTsoft, 8009153381, kfield@nxtsoft.com
SOURCE NXTsoft