MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.) announced that Ed Sveda, EMC Technologist, has been selected to deliver an EMC Testing best practices presentation as part of EMC Live, an online gathering of experts in the EMC industry. This virtual event is free and open to all.

Titled, "the Pros of Having an In-House EMC Testing Lab in Your Pocket," the EMC Testing presentation will begin at 4:15 pm ET, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. To register, visit:

http://apitech.pub/3s0n5V8

APITech's Sveda will dive into several EMC case studies and explore how having in-house testing makes the electronics design process faster and more cost-effective, while delivering superior outcomes. "I'm looking forward to helping attendees, makers, and OEMs understand the importance of EMC testing and showing them how to overcome their most pressing EMC challenges," Sveda noted. Along with Mr. Sveda, EMC experts at EMC Live will discuss compliance issues, EMI transient protection, and related EMC technical concerns.

APITech has a fully equipped EMC testing laboratory and an experienced engineering staff ready to solve customers' most demanding and pressing EMC challenges. APITech's EMC testing capabilities span Military, Aerospace, Telecom, Medical, and Industrial.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products here: https://apitech.pub/301QkKQ

Learn more about APITech's EMC testing services here: http://apitech.pub/3luN2cM

Contact: Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

dana.morris@apitech.com

